Celebrating the Best in Fitness and Wellness: The 2023 Sports and Leisure Awards

The 2023 Sports and Leisure Awards, an esteemed event, celebrates the remarkable achievements within the UK’s burgeoning fitness and wellness sector. These awards recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations, shining a spotlight on their dedication, innovation, and excellence in the vibrant realm of sports and leisure. The honourees are celebrated for their significant impact in fostering health, well-being, and community engagement.

2023 Sports and Leisure Awards Winners

Sarah Brown Yoga – Yoga Studio of the Year

Health² Personal Training – Gym of the Year

Synergy Dance Ltd – Sports Community Initiative of the Year, Dance Studio of the Year

Toro Blanco Active Holidays Ltd – Sports Event of the Year

Civvy to Commando Ltd – Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year

2023 Sports and Leisure Awards Finalists

The Movement – Yoga Studio of the Year

Revive Yoga & Wellness – Yoga Studio of the Year

The Emily Redding Dance Academy – Sports Community Initiative of the Year, Dance Studio of the Year

Anthea M King School of Dancing – Dance Studio of the Year

Sunset 24/7 – Gym of the Year, Sports and Leisure Facility of the Year

Civvy to Commando Ltd – Sports Event of the Year

TS Personal Training & Nutrition – Gym of the Year

2023 Sports and Leisure Awards Individual Award Winners & Finalists

Winner: Tom Storr, TS Personal Training & Nutrition – Personal Trainer of the Year

Winner: Jenny Doel, Rainbow Aquatics Wilts Ltd – Fitness Instructor of the Year

Finalist: Ben Fox, Health² Personal Training – Personal Trainer of the Year

Finalist: Dave Coleman, Civvy to Commando Ltd – Fitness Instructor of the Year

The 2023 Sports and Leisure Awards not only highlight the zenith of success in the UK’s fitness and wellness industry but also applaud the pioneering spirit and commitment of each participant. These accolades serve as a stage for acknowledging the remarkable work of both winners and finalists, who have exhibited exceptional skill and dedication in their respective fields, thereby playing a crucial role in enriching community well-being and quality of life.

