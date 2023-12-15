Celebrating Safety and Health Achievements: The 2023 Health and Safety Awards

The 2023 Health and Safety Awards, focused on honouring exemplary achievements in workplace safety and health, have proudly announced this year’s winners and finalists. These important awards spotlight the dedication and creativity of companies and individuals in cultivating safer work environments and advancing health and safety standards across diverse sectors.

Winners of the 2023 Health and Safety Awards

● Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust – Health and Safety Technology Innovation

● Palletline Ltd – Health and Safety Team of the Year

● First Safety Training Services Ltd – Safety Training Provider of the Year

● Paul Berry Group Training – Small Business Health and Safety Award

● M V Kelly Ltd – Construction Safety Award

● Engro Fertilizer Ltd – Manufacturing Division – Environmental Health and Safety Award

● Pobl Group – Safety Culture Excellence Award

● Medazur Medical Clinic – Healthcare Safety Award

● Broadstone Risks – Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management

Finalists for the 2023 Health and Safety Awards

● Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust – Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management, Healthcare Safety Award

● Palletline Ltd – Health and Safety Technology Innovation

● First Safety Training Services Ltd – Small Business Health and Safety Award

● Wiltshire First Aid Training – Safety Training Provider of the Year

● Quality Safety Training Limited – Safety Training Provider of the Year

● Engro Fertilizer Ltd – Manufacturing Division – Safety Culture Excellence Award

● Pobl Group – Health and Safety Team of the Year, Environmental Health and Safety Award

● Ropeway – Construction Safety Award

Individual Award Winners & Finalists in the 2023 Health and Safety Awards

● Winner: Ken Bell, Palletline Ltd – Health and Safety Manager of the Year

The 2023 Health and Safety Awards acknowledge the invaluable contributions of companies and individuals in improving health and safety practices. These awards commend their essential role in promoting safer and healthier work environments and fostering a culture of safety and well-being.

For additional information on the 2023 Health and Safety Awards or to organise interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.