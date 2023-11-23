Osbourne Pinner Assists 1000+ UK Businesses in Global Talent Acquisition

Osbourne Pinner, a leading law firm in London, has successfully assisted over 1000 UK businesses in hiring international talent through its efficient Sponsor Licence service.

Operating from offices in Piccadilly Circus and Harrow, the firm is renowned for its unparalleled legal expertise in various domains, offering specialized services to UK companies seeking skilled individuals from abroad.

The firm’s Sponsor Licence and Skilled Worker Visa service, particularly effective since the introduction of the point-based immigration system in early 2021, boasts a perfect success rate in Sponsor Licence applications. This accomplishment has established Osbourne Pinner as a top solicitor in this arena throughout London.

Osbourne Pinner provides a free half-hour consultation to assess a business’s eligibility for a Sponsor Licence. In the rare case of an unsuccessful application, only half the fee is charged.

Successful sponsor licence applications enable companies to hire skilled non-UK workers, including those from the EEA, under the Skilled Worker rule for Tier 2 and Tier 5 visas. The licence, valid for four years, requires renewal and is granted only if all visa conditions are met.

For long-term employee recruitment, firms must apply for a Tier 2 Sponsor Licence. Eligibility includes having a UK operational base, an efficient HR system, and proof of genuine skilled worker job opportunities.

Reduced sponsor licence fee of £536 apply for small businesses and charities, while other organisations pay £1476, alongside the Immigration Skills charge of £1000 per year for each worker and £199 for each Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

Osbourne Pinner’s team, experienced in EU and international corporate immigration law, caters to a wide range of business sectors.

Senior Immigration Solicitor at Osbourne Pinner, Richard Young said: “We are delighted to see the success of this crucial service and it is very satisfying to see that Osbourne Pinner is now being recognised across the region for our expertise when it comes to recruiting overseas workers.

“Successful sponsor licence applications will allow firms to employ skilled candidates for long periods who will commit to the job. With the complexities of skilled worker licences, the candidates will seldom change jobs. It will be helpful for your business as it leads to better staff retention and also leads to the individual’s career growth.

“Anyone seeking to employ overseas workers should be mindful of the record-keeping, reporting and monitoring that is required by the Home Office to ensure that your company complies with the regulations . We can assist with this, but an in-house HR team is highly beneficial.

“Since the legislation changed in April 2023 to the points-based immigration system, the legalities around recruiting overseas workers now has added complexity, which is why we strongly advise enlisting a legal expert to navigate this complicated area law.”

Richard added: “The sponsor licence renewal process takes around eight weeks to process if there are no issues with the application and companies can apply for renewal three months before the existing licence expires. To avoid any delays, firms should ensure that the HR and personnel systems are working efficiently. This will lead to the smooth processing of the renewal application. “The sponsors should be aware that in any case of discrepancy, they will be thoroughly investigated by the Home Office. The firm’s compliance with sponsorship requirements would be studied before approving the renewal application. “Our expert team has helped over 1000 businesses with Sponsor Licences, whether it be applying for the first time or renewal, so we have extensive experience of the requirements and an be your trusted partner through this complicated legal process.”

The firm also aids in Sponsor Licence renewals, essential for continued legal employment of non-EEU workers. The renewal process usually takes about eight weeks, and Richard advises firms to ensure efficient HR systems for a smooth renewal application.

Osbourne Pinner offers free consultations for businesses looking to recruit international talent, with bookings available via their web contact form.

More details about Osbourne Pinner are available here.