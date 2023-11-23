Osbourne Pinner Assists 1000+ UK Businesses in Global Talent Acquisition

Osbourne Pinner, a leading law firm in London, has successfully assisted over 1000 UK businesses in hiring international talent through its efficient Sponsor Licence service.
Operating from offices in Piccadilly Circus and Harrow, the firm is renowned for its unparalleled legal expertise in various domains, offering specialized services to UK companies seeking skilled individuals from abroad.
The firm’s Sponsor Licence and Skilled Worker Visa service, particularly effective since the introduction of the point-based immigration system in early 2021, boasts a perfect success rate in Sponsor Licence applications. This accomplishment has established Osbourne Pinner as a top solicitor in this arena throughout London.
Osbourne Pinner provides a free half-hour consultation to assess a business’s eligibility for a Sponsor Licence. In the rare case of an unsuccessful application, only half the fee is charged.
Successful sponsor licence applications enable companies to hire skilled non-UK workers, including those from the EEA, under the Skilled Worker rule for Tier 2 and Tier 5 visas. The licence, valid for four years, requires renewal and is granted only if all visa conditions are met.
For long-term employee recruitment, firms must apply for a Tier 2 Sponsor Licence. Eligibility includes having a UK operational base, an efficient HR system, and proof of genuine skilled worker job opportunities.
Reduced sponsor licence fee of £536 apply for small businesses and charities, while other organisations pay £1476, alongside the Immigration Skills charge of £1000 per year for each worker and £199 for each Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).
Osbourne Pinner’s team, experienced in EU and international corporate immigration law, caters to a wide range of business sectors.
The firm also aids in Sponsor Licence renewals, essential for continued legal employment of non-EEU workers. The renewal process usually takes about eight weeks, and Richard advises firms to ensure efficient HR systems for a smooth renewal application.
Osbourne Pinner offers free consultations for businesses looking to recruit international talent, with bookings available via their web contact form.
More details about Osbourne Pinner are available here.
