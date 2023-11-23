Revenue362: The B2B Sales & Marketing System Generating Billions Every Year

Expect nothing but rising sales and marketing costs in 2024. It’s been going on for years now, and the costs have no sign of slowing down. We’re dealing with a market that has full inboxes, buyer uncertainty, and a massive supply of ads.

On top of that, with upcoming privacy constraints like cookies going away and iOS 17 blocking UTMs, the world of B2B sales and marketing is getting more challenging than ever. That’s where the Revenue362 by the Revenue Institute comes into play.

The team of sales and marketing technologists have worked with 20+ of the Fortune 500; from Edward Jones and New York Life Insurance to Disney and Omnicom. What they learned is how enterprise teams are able to grow and scale in any economy.

The Revenue362 model focuses on 3 things:

Hard data Automation Personalization

While the big budgets of the Fortune 500 certainly help their efforts, the reality is that SMBs can use the same tactics the industry behemoths use, but at a smaller scale. They’re great at balancing personalization and automation to provide experiences that feel like a one-to-one interaction.

Revenue362 has a 5-prong approach to scaling that is proven to work, all based on the experience of Fortune 500 companies, mid-market organizations, and startups alike. It isn’t theory, but practical sequencing of sales and marketing.

The steps include:

Visualization: Leveraging hard data and business intelligence to make better, faster decisions. Marketing Operations: Enriching data and using marketing intelligence tools to route, score, and process leads. Sales Operations: Optimizing CRM for efficiency, conducting account planning, and forecasting more accurately. Automation: Pour fuel on the fire with sales engagement, omni-channel marketing, and related automation tools. Integration: Connect data across your entire sales and marketing stack, bringing data integrity and department cohesion.

While this seems complicated, companies have taken as little as 90 days to go through this process with the Revenue Institute. You can grab the full Revenue362 ebook here.

It’s time that sales and marketing teams of SMBs learn how to market in 2024 like they are in fact in 2024. It takes a far more nuanced skillset than simply becoming a “technology expert”. Rather, it requires finding the blend of automation and personalization that provides the best customer experience while being scalable.

Revenue362 is a process proven to generate billions in revenue every year for the Fortune 500, including 20+ companies the Revenue Institute has worked with. Marketers can take insights from this system and apply it to their own company at their own scale in a matter of 3-12 months.

This business transformation is what pushes companies through economic downturns, increased buyer skepticism, and a massive amount of competition in every industry; all of which we’re facing now.

Revenue362 is the answer to sales and marketing teams wanting to level up in 2024.