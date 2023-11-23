Home Feeling’s Willow Range: Quality Appliances at Budget-Friendly Prices

The West Midlands-based appliance company Home Feeling has introduced the Willow range, featuring low-cost yet superior quality products. These items are competitively priced, up to 44% cheaper* than other leading brands.

The Willow range is designed to offer affordable alternatives to more expensive market options, quickly becoming a favourite among consumers for its robustness and cost-effectiveness. Home Feeling focuses on delivering quality, affordable items to their customers. They said:

“Our primary aim is to create reliable products with the most important person, the customer, in mind. We are always working on ways to improve our appliances and have conducted extensive market research in order to know what the customer wants. Keeping the planet in mind, we only offer appliances that are as energy efficient as they can be.”

A highlight of the collection is their 8-litre dual basket air fryer, priced competitively at £99. Air fryers are known for their efficiency in saving on household bills compared to traditional ovens.

“Our best selling products include our 8L air fryer and our 700W microwaves. These have been flying off the shelves, especially the air fryers which are a great way to save energy and in turn, money. Air fryers offer a quick and easy way to cook healthy, nutritious meals and our air fryer is one of the most affordable on the market at just £99.”

The Willow range has garnered extensive praise from consumers for its exceptional quality and affordability.

“At Willow, we believe that good quality, affordable appliances should be accessible to all, no matter your budget. No household should be without the appliances needed to store and create healthy, nutritious meals. With this in mind, we are pleased to be able to offer an extensive catalogue of high quality but affordable appliances. From fridge freezers to air fryers, to range cookers, to washing machines. In the current cost of living crisis, we are proud to offer household appliances that are affordable without compromising on quality.”

Specialising in affordable, durable appliances, Home Feeling offers a variety of products including freezers and air fryers. They provide free shipping and a 30-day return policy, making them a top choice for all your home appliance needs. Visit their website for more affordable options.

