UK SME Engineering Company MTS Acquired by Nene Capital

Nene Capital , a long term investor in UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is thrilled to announce that it has recently acquired esteemed engineering company MTS (Motor Technical Services Ltd), based in Wellingborough, UK. This acquisition underlines Nene Capital’s ongoing pledge to invest in UK SME’s and create value across its portfolios.

As a dedicated investor in the growth and success of UK SMEs, Nene Capital identified MTS as a valuable addition to its portfolio 2 strategy. MTS, with its distinguished reputation in the engineering industry and its commitment to delivering quality-first solutions, perfectly aligns with Nene Capital’s mission to deliver risk adjusted returns within the UK’s vibrant SME landscape.

Stephen Bayliss, Managing Director of Nene Capital said: “With its strong track record of delivering high-quality products and services to its customers, MTS is a clear fit with our investment strategy. It has a unique value proposition and a compelling vision and we look forward to supporting the talented management team to deliver their growth plans over the long term. “This acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to identifying investment opportunities in the SME space with long term growth potential, and creating value on a risk adjusted basis.”

MTS, known for its expertise in delivering high-quality engineering solutions and its strong focus on innovation, will now benefit from Nene Capital’s resources and strategic guidance. This synergy is expected to further elevate MTS’s position in the engineering sector and enable the company to explore new avenues for growth and development.

Commenting on the acquisition, Simon Stringer, Finance Director of Nene Capital said: ”MTS has performed consistently for a number of years through putting customers first – delivering a solution-based quality product to a loyal client base. These fundamentals, combined with the massive opportunities in this market, now and in the future, make it another excellent SME acquisition for Nene Capital.”

Tony Libertucci, Managing Director of MTS said: “We are thrilled about the opportunities that this acquisition will bring to MTS and its stakeholders. Nene Capital’s commitment to supporting the growth of UK SMEs aligns perfectly with our vision for expanding our reach and capabilities.”