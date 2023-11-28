Celebrating Culinary Brilliance: The 2023 Food Industry Awards by Business Awards UK

Business Awards UK is delighted to present the 2023 Food Industry Awards, recognising the outstanding talents and innovations that are defining the UK’s culinary sector.

2023 Food Industry Awards Winners

Caswell Catering – Best Catering Services

The Pizza Post – Excellence in Food Service

Nicha Group – Best Health and Nutrition Product

Marshall’s Farm Shop – Best Farm to Table Initiative

WL Distillery – Best Craft Brewery/Distillery

Dope Burger Limited – Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

Enduosports – Innovative Food Product

Greens at Gretna – Best New Restaurant

2023 Food Industry Awards Finalists

The Sussex Ox Trading Company – Best Farm to Table Initiative

Caswell Catering – Excellence in Food Service

The Pizza Post – Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

PINA POKE – Innovative Food Product, Best New Restaurant

WL Distillery – Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry

Enduosports – Best Health and Nutrition Product

Memories Catering – Best Catering Services

Caswell Catering – Best Lone Wolf Catering Company

From the health-driven initiatives of Nicha Group in Surrey to The Pizza Post’s Naples-inspired creations, each winner has demonstrated a commitment to excellence. Greens at Gretna, known as “The First Restaurant in Scotland,” offers an unmatched culinary experience, while Enduosports leads with its natural energy products. Dope Burger, renowned for gourmet street food, and WL Distillery, capturing North East traditions, showcase exceptional craftsmanship. Marshall’s Farm Shop & Kitchen exemplifies generations of farming dedication, and Caswell Catering stands out for its diverse, high-quality services in Swansea.

These winners and finalists represent the dynamic spirit of the UK’s culinary scene, innovating and setting high standards. The 2023 Food Industry Awards commend their passion and significant contributions to the food industry.

For further details on the 2023 Food Industry Awards or interview requests, please reach out to Business Awards UK.