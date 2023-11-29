Next Health Launches Australian Expansion with 20 New Outlets

Next Health, celebrated for its innovative health optimisation and longevity services, is set to enter the Australian market.

A leader in pioneering wellness solutions in the United States, Next Health Australia announces its expansion with 20 new locations over the next six years. This expansion is facilitated by a master franchise agreement, awarded to an Australian team led by Dr. Kelly Francis as Chief Medical Officer. Margie Baldock, CEO of Next Health Australia and a biohacker with 20 years’ experience, is teaming up with Graham Staerk, a veteran of 40 years in political campaigning, corporate lobbying, and public relations, to manage public relations and marketing.

This team combines vast expertise in medical, property, marketing, and government relations. The first Next Health centre is scheduled to open in 2024, heralding a significant transformation in the Australian wellness industry.

Scott Svilich, COO of Next Health, with his deep experience in franchise scaling, is at the helm of this growth. He shared his excitement: “I’m thrilled that we’ve found the ideal operating partners who also share our core values and mission to bring Next Health to Australia. With their dedication and aligned mission, I’m confident that our collaboration will be a great success. We look forward to introducing Next Health’s pioneering longevity services to 20 key Australian markets.”

Next Health’s rise in the longevity sector is partly due to its innovative, state-of-the-art facilities. These depart from traditional clinical settings, creating universally appealing spaces that blend wellness with modernity. Their approach is data-driven, partnering clients with providers and offering advanced medical services. Next Health stands out with its membership-driven model, a proprietary customer journey, leading to outstanding unit economic performance.

Reflecting on the Australian expansion, Next Health Founders, Dr. Darshan Shah (CEO) and Kevin Peake (President), said, “People globally are placing an unprecedented emphasis on their overall health well-being. Our Australian partners recognise this burgeoning demand for diagnostic and preventative health solutions, and we’re thrilled to introduce our best-in-class approach and technologies to Australia, marking a new era in wellness and longevity. Witnessing the life-changing results in the United States has been immensely rewarding. We’re dedicated to helping individuals achieve their optimal health and well-being, and we’re confident that our expansion into Australia will bring about remarkable changes in the lives of many.”

Next Health’s global impact and acclaim are evident, attracting attention from notable individuals. Celebrated actor Orlando Bloom, a longtime client, recently became an investor, underscoring the organisation’s transformative impact and growing recognition.

The first Next Health Australia location is slated to open in 2024, with prime retail sites being considered, including the Gold Coast and Sydney.