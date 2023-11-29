B-B-L Protect Enters UK Market, Partners with Sales Agency for Innovative Isolation Pods

Manchester’s B-B-L Protect has developed a groundbreaking Personal Isolation Pod, designed for the safe transport of contagious patients. B-B-L, specialists in manufacturing isolation pods, caters to aviation, hospital ward, and road ambulance applications, ensuring disease containment and crew safety. After garnering significant attention at the Emergency Services Show and HeliTech Expo London, B-B-L Protect has appointed Sentinel Ambulance Service, along with its Aeromed division, as UK sales agents for their AeroPod 15 road ambulance isolators and AeroPod 10 aviation evacuation isolators.

B-B-L Protect’s AeroPod isolators are notable for their ease of use and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional hard case isolation pods. Each AeroPod isolator weighs under 15kg and is designed to be flexible during loading, making them compatible with all road or air ambulance vehicles.

A significant feature of the AeroPod is its patient placement simplicity. The AeroPod employs a full-length zipper and a unique snap-open hinge system, allowing the flexible film isolator to lay flat on the ambulance stretcher, thus maintaining standard patient placement and securing procedures. The AeroPod 15 demonstration highlights this key aspect.

Russell Clifton, MD of B-B-L Protect, asserts that placing a patient into an AeroPod adds only a few minutes to the loading time compared to a standard stretcher.

Once the patient is loaded and secured by the integrated four-point harness, the AeroPod is sealed and maintains a HEPA filtered negative pressure airflow, safeguarding the ambulance crew and vehicle from contagion risk.

New sales agents Sentinel Aeromed, a branch of Sentinel Ambulance Service based in Eccles (Manchester), was founded by British forces veteran Paul Lawrenson. Sentinel offers a range of services, including emergency ambulances, patient transport vehicles, medevac, and medical escort services. Their goal is to advance Great British medicine and provide top-tier patient care.

Commenting on the partnership with BBL Protect, Paul Lawrenson stated, “our partnership with BBL is another exciting step to establishing Sentinel Ambulance Service and Sentinel Aeromed as market leaders in all aspect of patient transport and care; we are delighted to be working with Russell and his team and look forward to establishing Aeropod as the product of choice for those requiring to transport contagious casualties in a secure, safe environment”.

For more information, contact: info@sentinel-ambulance.co.uk