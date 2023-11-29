Prosper Surpasses £700,000 Crowdfunding Target in Just 4 Hours

In a remarkable feat, Prosper has exceeded expectations by raising over £700,000 within a mere 4 hours during its crowdfunding campaign. The initiative, aimed at revolutionising the wealth industry to prioritise customer interests, has now opened its doors to the public following the rapid achievement of its early access target.

Prosper, at the forefront of transforming the financial landscape, has partnered with Crowdcube to extend its crowdfunding opportunity to the general public. The announcement, made on Wednesday, signifies a significant milestone for the company as it surges ahead with its mission to disrupt conventional wealth management practices.

Nick Perrett, CEO of Prosper, expressed his astonishment at the overwhelming support received from investors, stating, “Beating our initial £600,000 target in just 4 hours and currently reaching £750,000 before the public launch is a fantastic endorsement of the team and proposition we have built. I’m excited to open this offer to the public!”

The crowdfunding endeavor offers a distinctive chance for investors to join forces with some of the most prominent figures in fintech. Prosper’s existing shareholders include influential names such as Tom Blomfield, the founder of Monzo; Matt Cooper, co-founder of Capital One; Phil Bungey, former COO of robo-advisor Nutmeg, along with founders from renowned fintechs like WorldFirst, Embark, Azimo, and Tandem Bank.

Prospective supporters can participate in this venture with investments ranging from £118 to £500,000. The deliberately low threshold aims to facilitate the inclusion of as many Prosper customers as possible in the community dedicated to reshaping wealth dynamics for the next generation.

To be part of this groundbreaking initiative, consider investing at Prosper by following this link.

Note: Prospective investors are advised to exercise caution and understand the associated risks, as outlined by Prosper. This high-risk investment may not provide protection in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Take a brief moment to familiarize yourself with the details before making any investment decisions.