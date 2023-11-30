Top 10 Courses to Help Set Up OR Grow Your Online Business in 2024

Are you looking to grow your business online, but you don’t know where to start? Do you have an affiliate marketing business you are looking to scale? Or perhaps you have aspirations to set up an online business and boost your monthly income in 2024, but you don’t know where to start? Here is a special guide to the Top 10 Business and Digital Marketing Courses available right now that will help you get things started or take your business to the next level in 2024.

What if someone was to tell you that you could get a 90% done for you business, including all of the funnel building / tech side of things, plus thousands of pounds worth of training on how to grow a business on social media (with no paid ads) – including how to use the latest AI technology to scale your business? It is a good fit for complete beginners, or those who want to scale their already existing online businesses. It is easily one of the best on the market right now with thousands of dollars worth of step-by-step training, high levels of support, a six-month action plan and access to 18 weekly live training calls with already successful digital marketers. The AI training alone in this program is worth more than $4,000. This program was set up by the inspirational Danish entrepreneur Phil Johansen, who has an amazing rags to riches story. He is on a mission to help others transform their lives the same way he has through digital marketing. There are also options to upgrade to get one-to-one support with Phil. If you are looking to set up or grow an affiliate marketing business in particular and you are looking for loads of support, then this is a great option for you.

Pros

Step by step guide, so excellent option for beginners or those new to the digital marketing space.

Proven business model with amazing results.

Excellent training resources, including the latest in AI technology.

Day-to-day support and more than 18 online training and mentoring sessions every week.

Cons

It is not the cheapest option on the market, but it is worth the investment

It doesn’t matter what type of business you are looking to grow or set up, Entrepreneursity covers them all. Entrepreneursity was launched by British entrepreneur Emma Cooper in a bid to provide affordable, honest and trusted advice and training for every type of business owner – from candle or jewellery makers to virtual assistants, designers, affiliate marketers, network marketers and online business coaches (and everything in-between). Entrepreneursity provides more than £100,000 worth of training in its member portal and regular live sessions from Emma and specialists from her network. The training covers everything you could possibly need in your business journey, including branding, goal setting, social media, copy writing, sales techniques, setting up sales funnels and mindset. There are also options to upgrade your membership to get more one-on-one time with Emma. This is a great option if you are looking for top quality training and support for any type of online business, and if you would like to be part of a fantastic community of fellow entrepreneurs.

Pros

Massive value for money with the sheer volume of content and training available. Extremely supportive community

Generous and thoughtful rewards

Tons of value

Pay monthly for the basic membership, so it is not a big up front expense

Cons

There is a lot of content included in your membership and you must make sure you create a training schedule so you are not overwhelmed by the amount of content you have access to.

If funds are tight, then this is a fantastic starter pack for setting up an online business. It is also a 100% done for you digital product that you can sell on to others who are looking to set up and grow an online business. It will teach you everything you need to know to sell a product online. In less than month you will be ready to start building a lucrative online business, and have the knowledge to build any online sales business you like. This eBook is more than just an eBook. It includes goal setting, branding, creating your product, digital marketing, setting up a sales system and email campaigns. It is the perfect starter pack to get you up and running without breaking the bank.

Pros

Beginner friendly and easy to follow starter kit.

Perfectly priced to get your online business up and running quickly and on a budget.

You will also walk away with a digital product that you can sell on for 100% profit product if you want it.

Cons

It is a starter kit so the information is not as comprehensive as many of the other courses available in this guide. That is why it is the price it is. You may want to move on to one of the more extensive programs once you are set up and start to make some money.

P2C Academy is a library of 450 separate videos and more than 65 hours of lessons on how to set up an online business. The portal has three separate bundles for you to work through – Starter, Apprentice and Pro. You can also use the course as an affiliate marketing product by sharing your personal AP2C registration link to those who you think might be interested in learning how to scale their online businesses with in-depth training modules.

Pros

Good value for the amount of training available

Work through everything at your own pace

Cons

It is all pre-recorded generic training without the personal and day to day support.

This is one of the most famous tools for setting up sales funnels for online businesses. Founder Russell Brunson is a fantastic coach and all the training associated with the ClickFunnels tools is second to none. Russell often brings in others with different skill sets to help with various skills, including sales copy writing and social media promotion.

Pros

Proven tool that works brilliantly for setting up and scaling online businesses.

Good training and support.

Huge amount of support from Russell and his team.

Cons

It is expensive as a monthly business outgoing.

It is not the easiest for beginners to set up and use. It takes a lot of training and work to master.

This course offers various digital products, training and tools for budding entrepreneurs to use to set up and establish successful online businesses. Members have access to a variety of trainings that will teach you the intricacies of affiliate marketing – from setting up websites to driving traffic and generating sales. They have also created an automated tool that helps affiliate marketers to research different niches and products.

Pros

It offers a comprehensive training package, which is great for beginners.

The tool to help marketers find their niches and streamline the research process.

There is a supportive community that members can use to help them navigate their way through their digital marketing journey.

Cons

Membership can be considered expensive.

The sheer volume of training can be overwhelming.

This is an A to Z guide of building automated income streams online and income from affiliate programs. It has a series of video training modules, templates, scripts and software that guides students on how to build an online business from start to finish.

You will learn market research techniques, how to create landing pages, how to generate traffic from ad platforms and how to set up and manage email campaigns.

The course was set up by proven entrepreneur of 15 years Merlin Holmes, who claims to have made $150m dollars in sales in his career.

Pros

It is suitable for anyone – from beginners to experienced marketers.

Step by step training.

Lifetime access to the training tools and resources.

Cons

Some paid ads are required to scale growth in your business.

You will need a few weeks to be able to go through the training and get everything set up.

Like any business, action is required if you want to generate the success and gain results that are promoted.

Igor Kheifets is a proven digital marketer who has set up a series of different programs that help digital marketers grow their online businesses. E-Farming is basically email marketing.

The E-Farming System allows marketers to copy his every move, step by step for 30 minutes a day for 30 days to set up a successful and money making online marketing business. Very basically he will teach marketers how to build an email list of people who want to hear from you and who want to buy from you.

Pros

No experience necessary.

There is a 30-day money back guarantee

Cons

The 30-day step by step E-Farming guide is a high ticket product.

There is a need to pay for ads and a funnel builder.

Empire digital marketing training is part of the FD Net Marketing group and offers digital marketers, particularly beginners, training on how to drive visitors to websites and landing pages without spending a fortune. The program offers step-by-step training on the essentials of affiliate marketing and has a support community that all members have access to.

Pros

Low entry price point

There is a trial period

60-day refund period



Cons

There are a lot of upsells

Super Affiliate Program aims to teach people the ins and outs of creating a successful affiliate marketing business.

The course, set up by renowned digital marketer John Crestani, offers a series of training videos on finding profitable niches, setting up Google Ad campaigns, YouTube Ads, optimizing landing pages for higher conversion rates, setting up sales funnels and how to manage email marketing. Everything is updated on a regular basis.

Pros

It is a well-structured and easy to follow course.

Money back guarantee to ease the nerves when registering for this program.

Step by step support for setting up ad campaigns.

Cons

Using paid ads is a big focus of the course.

It has a high entry price point.

The community support is thought not to be as good as some other programs.

Summary

Hopefully this guide has helped give you some clarity on some of the best business and affiliate marketing training courses on the market. Digital marketing is a wonderful side hustle, an opportunity to work from home or anywhere you want, or something you can build to a full-time income. But it is important to get the help and support you need from proven and trusted expert to get good results quickly.