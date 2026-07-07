LexifyScale Study Highlights Growing Funding Pressures Facing Nonprofits

BRISTOL, UK, July 6, 2026 – LexifyScale is preparing to publish a new research report that explores the increasing financial pressures facing charities, NGOs, grassroots organisations, and community-led groups. The study examines how many organisations are adapting to a funding landscape that has become more competitive, more demanding, and increasingly difficult to navigate.

Produced by LexifyScale, a UK-based research initiative specialising in nonprofit funding access, grant readiness, impact measurement, and long-term sustainability, The State of NGO and Nonprofit Funding explores the mounting pressures across the sector. The findings suggest organisations are expected to achieve greater impact, provide more evidence, meet expanding reporting requirements, and compete for limited funding, all while operating with fewer resources and reduced organisational capacity.

The report centres on the UK while also providing comparative insights from Canada, Australia, and selected countries across Africa.

Its primary objective is to examine whether nonprofit and community organisations are increasingly expected to demonstrate greater impact despite having fewer resources available to do so.

Theophilus Aigbogun, Founder of LexifyScale, said: “For many organisations, the biggest challenge is not simply whether funding is available, but what is required to secure it. Grant applications, funder expectations, impact reporting, evidence requirements, changing priorities, and the ongoing responsibility of delivering services all place significant demands on organisations that are already stretched.

“Funders, applicants, and the professionals who support them often have very different perspectives on today’s funding environment. Rather than simply identifying current trends in the international nonprofit sector, this report draws on the experiences of charity leaders, nonprofit executives, grant writers, treasurers, funding intermediaries, and funders themselves. It asks an important question: has the gap between the real value of an organisation and its ability to present that value through funding applications become a deciding factor in who receives support?”

The State of NGO and Nonprofit Funding report is set to be released in full at the end of July. For more information, visit lexifyscale.co.uk.