Locks Express Adds A Splash Of Colour To Kendal School Fundraiser

Kendal, UK. September 30th, 2026 – Kendal-based locksmith business Locks Express supported a local school fundraiser by sponsoring the orange colour station at Dean Gibson Primary School’s Colour Run.

The event held by the Kendal primary school brought pupils together for a fun day of running, walking and getting covered in coloured powder. Each colour station along the route gave children a burst of colour as they passed, turning the course into one of the brightest days of the school year.

Locks Express sponsored the orange station, helping to provide one of the memorable stops that pupils looked forward to on the route.

The Colour Run was organised to raise money for Dean Gibson Primary School, with funds going back into the school for the benefit of its pupils. Events like this give children the chance to take part in something a little different from a normal school day, while also bringing families, staff and the wider Kendal community together for a shared cause.

Locks Express owner Dean Balderstone said: “It was a pleasure to support an event that brought the school and the local community together.”

Dean added that the business was pleased to play a small part in helping Dean Gibson Primary School raise money through the event, and that supporting local causes is something the company is keen to keep doing where it can.

Local businesses often play an important part in helping schools fund activities, equipment and experiences that might otherwise be out of reach. Sponsorship of events like the Colour Run allows local companies to give something back to the communities they serve, while helping schools reach their fundraising goals.

Locks Express has been providing locksmith services to customers in Kendal and the surrounding area for over 20 years. The business is always interested in supporting local organisations and community events wherever possible, and hopes to continue working with schools, charities and community groups across South Cumbria.