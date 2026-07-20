New Research Shows Addiction Stigma Causes Many People to Postpone Seeking Treatment

WESTON-SUPER-MARE, UK, July 17, 2026 – New research from Broadway Lodge indicates that stigma continues to prevent many people from accessing addiction support, with more than half of surveyed respondents saying it stopped them from reaching out sooner. Among those affected, almost half reported that the delay to getting help stretched over several years, highlighting the lasting impact of negative attitudes toward addiction.

Conducted with 130 people who have lived experience of addiction, the survey highlights the personal and social consequences of stigma. The findings were released by Broadway Lodge, one of the UK’s leading residential addiction treatment centres.

The survey, Breaking the Stigma: Your Insights on Addiction, found that 93.8% of respondents believe stigma surrounding addiction remains widespread. In addition, 53.1% said stigma discouraged them from seeking support earlier, while 42.3% of those individuals said they postponed getting help for years.

The findings also suggest that age plays a role in how stigma affects recovery. Respondents aged 41 and older were almost twice as likely as those aged 18 to 30 to say that stigma delayed their recovery for years, indicating that older adults may face even greater challenges when it comes to asking for help.

The survey found that 96.2% of participants believe addiction is viewed more negatively than other health conditions, including diabetes and cancer. A further 43.8% said they had personally experienced judgement or discrimination from healthcare professionals. Additionally, 84.6% identified the misconception that addiction is a personal choice, rather than a disease, as a major contributor to ongoing stigma.

Despite these challenges, the survey revealed a strong sense of encouragement within the recovery community. When participants were asked what they would say to someone who feels ashamed about seeking treatment, many shared supportive messages such as, “You are not alone, and asking for help is an act of courage, not weakness,” and, “There is a whole community of people in recovery just like you waiting to help.”

Charlotte Thorpe, Marketing Officer at Broadway Lodge, said: “These findings are a powerful reminder that stigma is not just a social issue. It has real consequences for people’s health, wellbeing and ultimately their lives.

“When more than half of people tell us stigma prevented them from seeking help, and many say that delay lasted years, it should concern all of us. Addiction is a treatable health condition, yet too many people still fear judgement from society and even from the professionals they turn to for support.

“We hope this research encourages more open conversations, challenges outdated attitudes and reassures anyone struggling that they deserve compassion, understanding and access to effective treatment.”

Broadway Lodge’s full whitepaper, which includes a detailed analysis of the survey results, is available to download at broadwaylodge.org.uk/stigma or alternatively there is a video presenting the key findings here. e.