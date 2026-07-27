Safespaces Team to Take on 100km Charity Walk to Raise £10,000 for Caudwell Children

The team at Safespaces, a specialist manufacturer supporting individuals with complex needs based in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, is preparing to take on its biggest fundraising challenge yet by walking 100 kilometres in aid of its Charity of the Year, Caudwell Children.

Taking place on 30 and 31 July, the challenge will see employees walk from the Safespaces office in Todmorden to the home of Caudwell Children in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Travelling through the day, overnight and into the following afternoon, the team hopes to raise £10,000 to help disabled and neurodivergent children access life-changing support.

Caudwell Children provides practical and emotional support to disabled and neurodivergent children and their families, helping them access specialist equipment, therapies, autism assessments and services that improve independence, wellbeing and quality of life.

Since launching the partnership last year, Safespaces employees have completed a range of fundraising challenges including half marathons, skydives and inflatable 10Ks, raising more than £5,000. The 100km walk represents the team’s most ambitious challenge to date.

The decision to walk through the night has a special significance. For many families supported by Caudwell Children, sleepless nights are a constant reality as they provide round-the-clock care for their children. Every step the team takes represents the countless nights parents and carers spend awake, providing love, comfort, and care when their children need them most.

Alastair Demick, Managing Director of Safespaces, said:

“At Safespaces, we work with families every day who face challenges that many people never see. We wanted this challenge to represent more than simply walking 100 kilometres. By walking through the night, we’re recognising the dedication of parents and carers who rarely get the opportunity to rest because they’re caring for their children around the clock.

Every mile we complete is for the families who face these challenges every day. We’re incredibly proud to support Caudwell Children and hope our fundraising will help more children access the specialist equipment, therapies and services they need to reach their potential.”



How You Can Support

Safespaces is aiming to raise £10,000 for Caudwell Children and every donation will help the team get one step closer to its goal of supporting disabled and neurodivergent children and their families.

Donate today: