Steel Bones and Finding Your Feet Join Mobility in Motion’s Expanding Network of Charity Partnerships

Mobility in Motion has taken a significant step in strengthening its support for the limb loss and limb difference community by announcing new partnerships with Steel Bones and Finding Your Feet, reinforcing the company’s deep and continuing commitment to people across the UK who are navigating life with limb loss or limb difference.

Coming during Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, the announcement serves as a timely demonstration of the company’s focus on what truly matters to those affected: the confidence to engage fully with daily life, genuine independence and the kind of accessible support that enables people to adapt and thrive after limb loss or with limb difference.

The new relationships with Steel Bones and Finding Your Feet complement Mobility in Motion’s ongoing partnership with Amputation Foundation and give further substance to what has become a wide-ranging commitment to the community, spanning education, advocacy, an appreciation for the insight that lived experience provides and the delivery of practical mobility solutions that address real needs.

These partnerships are intentionally different in character from standard sponsorship arrangements. They have been shaped around the idea of meaningful connection, built on shared experience and oriented firmly towards the goal of helping individuals to rebuild confidence, find independence and approach the challenges of daily life with greater assurance and support behind them.

Rebuilding Confidence Through Mobility

Steel Bones supports amputees nationwide through peer mentoring, wellbeing programmes, social connection, and inclusive events that help individuals rebuild confidence after life-changing injury or illness.

Finding Your Feet is Scotland’s only nationwide charity supporting amputees, those born without limbs, and their families. They provide peer support, counselling, well-being services and inclusive clubs and activities that reduce isolation and support people to rebuild emotionally, mentally and physically at any stage of their journey.

For many people living with limb loss or limb difference, independent travel plays a crucial role in work, maintaining relationships, and participating fully in everyday life. Yet awareness of, and access to suitable vehicle adaptations and reliable guidance can still present significant barriers.

Through these partnerships, Mobility in Motion, Steel Bones, Finding Your Feet, and Amputation Foundation will work together to improve awareness, understanding, and access to adapted driving solutions, supporting people not only physically, but emotionally and socially.

Bruce Lauder, Head of Commercial at Mobility in Motion, said “Our work with charities within the limb loss and limb difference community has shown us just how powerful peer-led support and lived experience can be. Partnering with Steel Bones and Finding Your Feet allows us to reach even more people rebuilding their lives after limb loss.

Mobility isn’t just about vehicles, it’s about confidence, identity, freedom, and independence.”

A Community-Led Approach to Partnership

Drawing on lessons from its 2025 charity programme, Mobility in Motion has shaped these partnerships around collaboration, education, and shared storytelling.

Planned activity includes:

Spotlight videos highlighting lived experience

Co-branded infographics and educational resources

Joint advocacy moments around key awareness days

Mini masterclasses and “Ask Me Anything” sessions

Product development workshops and behind-the-scenes tours

Lunch and Learn sessions for Mobility in Motion staff to deepen understanding of the limb loss community

Charity-specific promotions

Support for fundraising and community events

By working closely with Steel Bones, Finding Your Feet, and Amputation Foundation, the company aims to ensure its services continue to reflect real-life experiences and evolving community needs.

Raising Awareness Through Real Stories

As part of Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, Mobility in Motion also partnered with entrepreneur and para-athlete, Nicole Brennan for a social media takeover earlier this month, where she shared her experiences of living with an upper limb difference and the role accessibility, confidence, and independence play in everyday life.

Through honest storytelling and day-to-day insights, Nicole’s content gave audiences a personal perspective on navigating life with limb difference, highlighting both the challenges and the importance of feeling supported, understood, and represented.

Bruce added “Working with Nicole gives us a chance to better understand the challenges she faces when driving, while also raising awareness through lived experience. Creating space for real voices and real stories is incredibly important, both for representation and for helping people feel more confident accessing the support and solutions available to them.”

Supporting the Journey from Recovery to Independence

Each year, thousands of people in the UK undergo amputations due to trauma, illness, or medical conditions. While clinical rehabilitation is essential, long-term independence often depends on access to the right practical and emotional support.

Together, these partnerships aim to make returning to driving, and to everyday life, feel achievable, supported, and empowering.

Emma Joy-Staines, CEO at Steel Bones, commented “Regaining independence after limb loss is about more than physical recovery. It’s about rebuilding confidence and reconnecting with life. Working with Mobility in Motion will help our community better understand their options and feel supported on their journey back to driving and independence.”

Cor Hutton, Founder of Finding Your Feet added, “Everything we do is about reducing isolation and making sure amputees and their families aren’t left navigating life after limb loss alone. Partnering with Mobility in Motion means we can reach even more people across Scotland and make sure they know the support and opportunities available to them.”

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

Mobility in Motion will continue sharing updates from its charity partnerships throughout 2026, including campaign launches, community stories, events, and educational initiatives.

Together with Steel Bones, Finding Your Feet, and Amputation Foundation, the company hopes to help create a stronger, more connected support network for people living with limb loss and limb difference, ensuring more people are aware of the mobility solutions and support available to help them live independently and confidently.