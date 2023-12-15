Newly Uncovered Data Discloses Common Locations of Asbestos Discovery

Recent data from the specialist company Asbestos-Sampling.com has illuminated the common places where asbestos is being detected. The firm analysed 5,338 samples obtained via its asbestos testing kits over 2023.

The data indicates that 60% of the samples were derived from Artex, the patterned surface coating favoured in the 1970s, suggesting a widespread concern about asbestos in Artex ceilings and other home areas. Additionally, asbestos insulation boards (AIB), used in partitions, ceiling tiles, and soffits, comprised 14% of the samples. The analysis also showed 10% of samples from floor tiles, 9% from cement roofing, 6% from insulation, and 1% from cement pipes.

The assessment by Asbestos Sampling revealed that cement roofing samples had the highest likelihood of testing positive for asbestos, with 64% showing presence. This was followed by 57% of cement pipe samples, 43% of floor tile samples, and 32% of AIB samples. Also, 17% of Artex and 2% of insulation samples tested positive.

Stephen Roche, Co-founder of Asbestos Sampling, commented: “Clearly, asbestos is a concern for thousands of people up and down the country, given the dangers of exposure. Our analysis emphasises the range of places that asbestos can be found, from Artex ceilings to cement roofing and pipes.”

The company also noted significant regional variations in asbestos presence. In Wales, 81% of cement roofing samples tested positive, compared to 54% in Greater London. Artex samples showed 28% positivity in Wales and the South East, against 13% in Scotland.

Asbestos Sampling advises those concerned about asbestos in their homes: “If you suspect asbestos may be present in your home, we recommend getting an asbestos survey carried out at the property to confirm its presence.”

Asbestos was banned in the UK over two decades ago, but it’s estimated by ResPublica that around 1.5 million buildings still contain approximately six million tons of it.