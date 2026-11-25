Virtual Decisions: VAWG will be launched in Birmingham on Friday 27 November



A Birmingham-made virtual reality programme that helps young people recognise the early signs of coercive and controlling behaviour features in today’s BBC Midlands Today, on the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The BBC filmed students at a Birmingham school taking part in Virtual Decisions: VAWG, created by immersive technology company Virtual Decisions. It includes interviews with students and CEO Claire Downes.

Virtual Decisions: VAWG uses live-action, branching VR drama. Young people step into realistic everyday situations, make their own choices and see how pressure, isolation and control can develop, and where different responses lead. The scenarios show the early signs of harm without depicting violence, and every experience is followed by a facilitated discussion.

The programme is trauma-informed by design, giving practitioners a structured way to talk about healthy relationships, consent and respect. It is designed for boys and girls alike, exploring each perspective without demonising either gender.

It arrives as the Government’s Freedom from Violence and Abuse strategy sets out to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.

The drama is performed by young actors from the West Midlands, and the script was researched and workshopped with young people and youth groups. It was developed with expert advice from Dr Sophie King-Hill, UKRI Policy Fellow at the Cabinet Office and Associate Professor at the University of Birmingham, and research partner Dr Stephanie Burnett Heyes, a University of Birmingham developmental psychologist.

Virtual Decisions’ programmes have reached an estimated 200,000 young people across the UK, Ireland and Australia.



Claire Downes, CEO and Founder of Virtual Decisions, said: “Coercive control rarely begins with violence. It begins with pressure, isolation and behaviour that can be easy to miss. Virtual Decisions: VAWG gives young people a safe way to recognise those patterns and gives the professionals around them a way to start a conversation before harm escalates.”

Dr King-Hill said: “This kind of work needs to be out there: relatable to young people, underpinned by the perspectives of young people, but also underpinned by evidence and research.”

Milla Lowbridge, 19, who plays Maddie in the programme, said: “Getting to be a part of this new experience as a young woman, it feels like I’m part of something that will make a difference, and that means a lot!”

The launch event on Friday 27 November will bring together leaders from policing, youth justice, education and violence reduction. Dr King-Hill will give the keynote, and the guest of honour will be Carmen Watson, High Sheriff of the County of West Midlands.