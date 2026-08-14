Bishop Challoner Catholic School Sixth Form reports another fantastic year of post-16 success

LONDON, UK. August 13th, 2026 – Bishop Challoner Catholic School is celebrating after another successful year of sixth form results.

44% of students at the Tower Hamlets school secured places at Russell Group universities, including the University of Birmingham, the University of Bristol, the University of Exeter, King’s College London, the University of Leeds, the University of Nottingham, Queen Mary University of London, UCL (University College London) and the University of Warwick.

Results were strong across the board, however standout results were posted by the Biology Department, with 100% achieving A*-A grades. The Chemistry Department also reported high performance with 80% achieving A*-B grades, and the Sociology Department achieved 92% A*-B grades.

Vocational subjects also performed exceptionally well, with 92% of students attaining D*D*D*-DDD grades in Btec Business, and 90% of students attaining D*D*D*-DDD grades in Btec Health and Social Care.

Executive Headteacher Adam Hall said: “These results are a wonderful celebration of everything our students have achieved. At Bishop Challoner we believe in ‘doing ordinary things extraordinarily well’, and this year group has embodied that philosophy through their everyday commitment, perseverance and ambition. We are immensely proud of every one of them.”

Head of School, Ranjit Pabila, added: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements this summer. These results are a testament to their hard work, resilience and ambition, as well as the outstanding commitment of our staff.

“Achieving ALPS 2 for A Levels places us in the top 10% nationally, while our ALPS 1 rating for BTEC places our vocational provision in the top 1% nationally. These are exceptional achievements and demonstrate the breadth and quality of education we provide.

We are delighted to celebrate with our students today and wish every one of them the very best as they progress to university, higher and degree-level apprenticeships, employment and the next stage of their education and careers.”

Head of Sixth Form, Laura Griffiths, commented: “It has been a privilege to watch this year group develop into confident, ambitious young adults. Their results are richly deserved, and we are excited to see them flourish as they move on to university, apprenticeships and exciting new opportunities.”

Student Flavia-Alexandra said: “My teachers were absolutely amazing, I couldn’t have done it without them!”

Karl-Lewis added: “Bishop is a great school. They’ve been so supportive in helping me to achieve my goals and they’ve really pushed me to try my hardest. I’m going to the University of Greenwich to study Accounting and Finance.”