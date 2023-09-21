Cargilfield School Recognised as Sector Leader by Education Scotland

Cargilfield School, a prominent independent co-educational preparatory school in Edinburgh catering to children aged 3 to 13, is proud to announce the results of its 2023 Education Scotland inspection.

The school received an outstanding report across all four inspection categories, earning an excellent rating for raising attainment and achievement. Additionally, it achieved very good ratings for leadership of change learning, learning, teaching, assessment, and ensuring well-being, equality, and inclusion.

Education Scotland’s report highlights the school’s motto, “Where Learning is an Everyday Adventure,” as evident in the exciting and motivating experiences it offers to children. It commends Cargilfield School for striking a balance between achieving exceptional academic standards and nurturing the emotional and mental well-being of its students.

The inspection report praises the school’s highly effective leadership and describes its staff as enthusiastic, highly skilled, and forward-looking educators who are committed to the individual development of each child. The governance and strategic direction of the school are regarded as of very high quality, with a clear and shared vision for its future.

Regarding attainment, the report acknowledges that Cargilfield pupils work diligently to achieve their potential and exhibit politeness and respect in their interactions with staff and peers. The report recognises pupils’ exceptional confidence, leadership, and levels of attainment beyond expectations, particularly in Literacy. Pupils are noted for their motivation to learn and a positive work ethic, and they lead active and healthy lifestyles.

The school is described as having a calm, happy, family ethos where children can be themselves in a supportive, inclusive, home-like environment. The report highlights Cargilfield’s impressive range of extracurricular activities, engaging opportunities, stimulating lessons, and sustained outstanding levels of attainment across curriculum areas.

Headmaster Rob Taylor expressed immense pride in the achievements of both students and colleagues, emphasising the significance of the “excellent” rating under the inspection framework. He stated that the report positions Cargilfield as a sector leader across Scotland.

For those interested in exploring the school further, private visits can be arranged on any school day by contacting Fiona Craig, the Registrar.

The inspection involved a team of five inspectors from Education Scotland, including a serving headteacher and a lay inspector from outside the education sector. They conducted a comprehensive assessment, engaging with staff, parents, governors, and students to evaluate the school’s educational and care services.

At the time of inspection, the school had 270 learners across P1 to P3 classes and Form 4 to Form 8 classes, with the Nursery provision excluded from this inspection.

To arrange a visit, please call 0131 336 2207 or email registrar@cargilfield.com.