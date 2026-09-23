Cirrus Assessment partners with Examplary on AI-assisted exam authoring

Authors can turn course materials they already hold into a complete draft exam, ready to review, customise and approve in Cirrus as usual.

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS. September 22nd, 2026 – Cirrus Assessment has announced a new partnership and integration with Examplary , an EU-based company that focuses exclusively on education and assessment. The integration brings Examplary’s purpose-built AI authoring technology directly into the Cirrus platform.

Item writing is one of the most time-consuming parts of assessment development, and it depends on specialist input that is always in high demand. Through the new integration, authors can upload existing course or learning materials and use Examplary to generate a complete first draft within Cirrus. Questions are grounded in the material supplied, with the author setting the assessment scale and taxonomy to suit the intended exam. For open questions, Examplary also generates rubrics, scoring criteria and marking guidance. Nothing uploaded through the integration leaves the EU, and none of it is used to train AI models.

The resulting questions are created as standard Cirrus items, so the full history of who generated, edited and approved them stays in Cirrus alongside everything else. Assessment teams can continue using the review and approval processes they already rely on, without moving content between systems or introducing a separate authoring workflow. Subject matter experts remain in control of the final assessment and can focus their time on checking accuracy and relevance.

“Our customers run exams that decide careers and qualifications, so authoring cannot come at the cost of oversight. There are plenty of AI tools that will generate questions. We chose Examplary because it is built for education and assessment, and because it works from your own syllabus and source materials. Think of it as an assistant that prepares a first draft. Everything it produces is transparent and editable on Cirrus, which keeps authors’ judgement and subject expertise at the centre of the process,” said Jeroen Fransen, Head of Product at Cirrus Assessment.

“Institutions see the potential of AI-assisted authoring immediately. Their first question is always what happens to the material they upload. It stays in their own workspace, encrypted, in Europe, and none of it is ever used to train models. For us, building for education means building for trust,” said Tobias de Graaf, co-founder of Examplary.

For certification providers, universities, awarding bodies and other organisations responsible for substantial assessment programmes, the integration can shorten the route from source material to review-ready content. Item bank size has long been the constraint on approaches such as linear on-the-fly testing, where every candidate sits a different form drawn from a large pool of items. Generating items at volume makes that a realistic option for teams who could not previously sustain it.

The integration is available to Cirrus customers now, with setup arranged through the customer’s Cirrus contact.