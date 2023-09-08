Eclipse Glasses USA Generously Donates Eclipse Glasses to Enhance Walden School of Liberal Arts’ October Eclipse Experience

Eclipse Glasses USA, a prominent provider of top-tier solar eclipse viewing eyewear, is delighted to announce a substantial donation of 500 ISO certified eclipse glasses to the Walden School of Liberal Arts, situated in Provo, Utah. This collaboration seeks to offer students a secure and unforgettable opportunity to witness the upcoming annular eclipse in October 2023, a celestial event that will mark the final occurrence of a west coast eclipse in the United States until 2045.

Eclipse Glasses USA has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to facilitating safe and accessible astronomical encounters for schools and school districts across the nation. With the imminent arrival of the annular eclipse in October 2023, the company places paramount importance on empowering students to engage with this natural marvel while ensuring their safety.

Roger Sarkis, the Owner of Eclipse Glasses USA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to partner with the Walden School of Liberal Arts in ensuring that students have the opportunity to view the annular eclipse safely, This event is a rare natural educational opportunity, and we believe that by providing these eclipse glasses, we can contribute to the educational and awe-inspiring experience for the students.”

The Walden School of Liberal Arts shares in this excitement. Dr. Lois Bobo, the Principal of Walden School of Liberal Arts, expressed gratitude for Eclipse Glasses USA’s generosity, highlighting the profound impact this donation will have on their students. We are grateful for the generosity shown by Eclipse Glasses USA. This donation will allow our students to witness a historic event while learning about the wonders of the universe,” remarked Dr. Lois Bobo, Principal of Walden School of Liberal Arts. “It’s truly an investment in their education and scientific curiosity.”

The upcoming October 2023 annular eclipse, often referred to as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse, is poised to captivate observers in Utah as the moon partially obscures the sun, forming a remarkable ring-like phenomenon. Given that this eclipse marks the final occurrence of a west coast eclipse in the United States until 2045, Eclipse Glasses USA’s donation holds immense significance in enhancing the students’ educational journey and nurturing their enduring interest in the field of astronomy for decades to come.