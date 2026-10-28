Mum-of-three launches education app with 2,000 users without funding, a development team or an ad budget

LONDON, UK. October 27th, 2026 – A mother of three who built an educational app for her own children has grown it to more than 2,000 users, after attracting 1,000 users during launch without a development team, outside investment or an advertising budget.

Pip 11+ Practice was created by home-educating mother Arielle Phoenix, who saw a gap in the learning tools available as her children prepared for the 11+ entrance exam.

What began as a solution for her own family has become an independent EdTech startup helping children aged 7–11 prepare for the 11+ and KS2 SATs through adaptive practice, interactive lessons and short daily learning activities.

Unlike traditional quiz-based revision apps, Pip 11+ Practice is designed to teach concepts before testing them. The app adapts to each child’s ability, identifies skills that need more attention and uses spaced review to revisit topics over time, helping children retain what they’ve learned.

Covering Years 3–6, the tool includes maths, English, verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning, alongside a dedicated KS2 SATs pathway and a Creative Writing Studio.

Its Pip Teaches feature offers more than 80 bite-sized interactive lessons that introduce and explain concepts before children move on to practice questions.

“My children were ecstatic, and they still wake me up to unlock devices so they can go on Pip,” said Arielle Phoenix, founder of Pip 11+ Practice.

“They’d used plenty of learning apps over the years, but I wanted something that actually helped them understand what they were learning. Pip teaches, not just tests.”

Arielle, from London, began building the app in June 2026, as her eldest approached secondary-school age and the family worked through 11+ workbooks and mock papers together. The website launched on 2 June 2026, followed by releases on the App Store and Google Play just ten days later.

She has continued developing the platform independently while home-educating her three children, regularly adding new lessons, activities and practice features.