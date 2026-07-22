Nearly 1.4 Million Eligible Children Missed Free Holiday Clubs During the School Break, Research Finds

SALFORD, UK. July 22, 2026 – New research from Money Wellness suggests that hundreds of thousands of children who qualify for free holiday clubs, activities and nutritious meals are missing out each year. As schools across England close for the summer, the findings indicate that fewer than four in ten eligible children attended a government-funded Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme even once last year, leaving an estimated 1.4 million children without access to support they were entitled to receive.

Around 2.1 million children in England qualify for free holiday clubs, organised activities and a hot meal during the school holidays. However, participation remains well below expectations.

The figures come from a Money Wellness Freedom of Information (FOI) investigation involving 130 local authorities. The government invests more than £200 million annually in the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, yet data from the 102 councils that supplied usable information shows a median participation rate of approximately 35% among eligible children. One in four councils reported take-up below 25%.

The research also highlights significant regional differences. In Haringey, 90% of eligible children attended at least one HAF session, while in Norfolk, where almost 30,000 children qualified, attendance was just 9%.

Adam Rolfe, Policy and Public Affairs at Money Wellness, said: “The families we work with are stretched to breaking point over the summer. No childcare, no school meals, bills still coming in. HAF was designed to help exactly those families. The fact that most of them never get a place isn’t a data quirk; it’s a failure of delivery.”

Best and worst performing councils

Highest take-up Rate Lowest take-up Rate Haringey 90% Norfolk 9% Sheffield 79% Leicestershire 12% Blackburn with Darwen 76% Thurrock 12% Calderdale 76% Sutton 12% Northumberland 74% Brent 13% Wigan 71% Essex 13% Trafford 68% Tower Hamlets 13% Sefton 67% West Sussex 16% Manchester 65% Nottingham 16% Hillingdon 64% Hounslow 16%

Although overall attendance was low, almost all councils (90%) operated waiting lists, booking caps, or both. At least 17 authorities restricted the number of sessions children could attend, commonly limiting bookings to four days during Easter and Christmas and around 16 days in the summer, despite the programme being intended to support families throughout the six-week holiday period.

The findings reveal a mismatch between overall participation and local demand. While many eligible children never attend a session, councils with the highest demand frequently have to ration places. Popular venues and convenient locations reach capacity quickly, while spaces remain unused elsewhere. As a result, access often depends on where families live and how quickly they can secure a booking.

Rolfe added: “Waiting lists and caps make sense when budgets are tight. But they are a rationing system for a programme that is supposed to reach every child in poverty. And as booking moves entirely online, the families who struggle most with a smartphone or a booking portal are the ones getting left behind.”

Nine out of ten councils now rely on digital booking systems, with families typically receiving a unique code to reserve places online. Several authorities acknowledged that households without reliable internet access, suitable devices or the confidence to use online systems can be excluded from the programme. Only a small number of councils continue to offer alternative referral routes for these families.

Money Wellness is urging the government to introduce a national minimum expectation for HAF participation, require every council to provide non-digital booking options and publish standardised attendance data so performance can be compared consistently across the country.

What parents should know about accessing HAF support

HAF schemes are managed by individual local authorities, so parents should begin by checking their own council’s website rather than looking for a national booking portal. Searching for your council alongside terms such as “holiday activities” or “summer holiday programme” is often the quickest way to find local information, as many areas do not promote the scheme under the HAF name.

Children from Reception through to Year 11 who receive benefits-related free school meals are automatically eligible. Some councils also offer discretionary places to children who would benefit from the programme even if they do not receive free school meals, so families are encouraged to ask if they are unsure.

Most councils issue an access code linked to a child’s free school meals eligibility, allowing parents to book online. If a code has not been received, parents should contact their council’s HAF team or speak to their child’s school, as codes are not always distributed automatically.

Booking early is recommended because the most popular clubs and locations often fill quickly, with many councils introducing waiting lists once capacity has been reached.

Families who have difficulty accessing online booking systems should ask whether referrals can be made through their child’s school, a health visitor or a local family support worker. Some councils continue to offer these alternatives, even if they are not widely publicised.

Where official HAF places are unavailable, parents should also ask about other holiday support in their area. Many schools, community organisations, churches and charities provide additional activities during school holidays, while some food banks also run seasonal support for families unable to secure a HAF place.