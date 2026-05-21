Tracey Fletcher-Ray appointed CEO of Learning Curve Group

One of the UK’s largest independent training providers, Learning Curve Group , has appointed Tracey Fletcher-Ray as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Headquartered in Durham and operating from more than 56 sites across England and Wales, Learning Curve Group supports tens of thousands of learners each year and employs more than 800 colleagues nationwide.

Tracey joins the organisation with extensive leadership experience across education, healthcare, financial services and other highly regulated sectors. Her career has included senior leadership roles at organisations including ICI, Barclays and Bupa, before most recently leading a national specialist education group.

Throughout her career, she has focused on leading large, people-focused organisations with a strong emphasis on quality, culture and delivering positive outcomes.

Speaking about joining Learning Curve Group, Tracey Fletcher-Ray said: “What has stood out to me already about Learning Curve Group is the passion of colleagues and the strong sense of purpose across the organisation.

“I’m excited to be joining at such an important stage in the organisation’s journey and look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.

“My focus will be on continuing to support quality, culture and sustainable growth, ensuring Learning Curve Group continues to make a meaningful impact for learners, employers and communities.

“Culture is incredibly important to me and I believe the best organisations are the ones where people feel connected to the mission, take pride in what they do and feel part of shaping the future.”



Learning Curve Group delivers a broad range of education and training programmes across further education, employability, adult learning and skills, working with learners, employers and communities across the UK.