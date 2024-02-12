Sandy Fairley Joins ISOPLUS UK as Business Development Manager for Scotland and the Borders

ISOPLUS UK is excited to announce that Sandy Fairley has been appointed as the Business Development Manager for the Scotland and the Borders region. With an extensive background in district/community energy and pre-insulated pipe systems, Sandy’s track record is distinguished by the successful execution of pivotal projects in the district energy, renewables, and construction sectors across the UK. His direct approach has garnered respect from clients.

As the Business Development Manager, Sandy’s responsibilities will include being the principal point of contact for all customer interactions in his region, covering initial queries, design stages, placing orders, managing projects, and ensuring the timely delivery of both rigid and flexible pre-insulated pipe solutions on site.

Reflecting on Sandy’s appointment, Stacie Bentley, Sales Director at ISOPLUS UK, remarked:

“Having collaborated with Sandy in the past, we are well aware of his unwavering commitment, dedication, and expertise towards his customers, all of which align perfectly with our strategic growth objectives. This appointment is a source of great excitement for us.”