Direct Kinetic Solutions Awarded TACFI Funding by AFWERX to Propel Clean Energy Technological Advancements

Direct Kinetic Solutions (DKS) is set to make strides with the support of the AFWERX TACFI Grant, a distinguished financial aid aimed at fuelling innovations within clean energy to bolster Air Force Missions.

DKS is delighted to announce its selection by AFWERX for a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) Contract valued at $1.9M, dedicated to the proliferation of radioisotopic power technology tailored to meet the urgent needs of the Department of the Air Force (DAF). This achievement is complemented by DKS’s successful procurement of private investments amounting to a minimum of $1.9M to activate TACFI.

The initiative will concentrate on the amplification of device production capabilities, acquisition of essential distribution certifications, and continual innovation through a diverse range of isotopes and technologies. DKS’s radioisotopic power source cells are characterised by their adaptable form factor and modular design, allowing for the integration of multiple cells to achieve a 50-fold increase in energy density compared to conventional D batteries.

The collaboration between the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX aims to refine the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programmes. This partnership seeks to enhance the small business experience by expediting the proposal to award timelines, broadening the pool of potential applicants by opening up opportunities for small enterprises, and reducing bureaucratic procedures through ongoing improvements in contract execution. Since the inauguration of the Open Topic SBIR/STTR programme by the DAF in 2018, there has been a significant broadening in the spectrum of innovations funded by the DAF. As of February 29, 2024, Direct Kinetic Solutions is poised to continue its endeavour in delivering cutting-edge capabilities to bolster the national defence of the United States.

“Our mission at DKS is to provide highly efficient and reliable power solutions for devices used in challenging environments on land, sea, and space. We are thrilled to collaborate with AFWERX in the search for innovative alternatives that can enable the Air Force to perform longer seamless missions. It is our honor to work towards the shared goal of improving operational efficiency and pushing innovation forward.” Ekhi Municategui, Co-founder & CEO