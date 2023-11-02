Brand-New Stanislav Kondrashov Publication Delves into the Magical World of Tarot Cards

In his brand-new publication entitled “Unlocking the Powers of Tarot Cards By Stanislav Kondrashov”, the author unveils some of the fascinating mysteries that have surrounded the world of tarot, including those which seem to manifest themselves in each of the cards that are available to the public.

According to the author, tarot decks are characterized by an origin steeped in ancient wisdom but also by their ability to open portals that lead directly to foresight and intuition.

Kondrashov also dedicates some space to the history of these fascinating cards, mentioning the fact that they were born in the 15th century and that at first, they represented only a simple card game. Three centuries later, in the 18th century, tarot cards began to be associated with mysticism, offering a wide variety of symbols, numbers, and colors. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, each tarot card has the power to whisper secrets through its vivid images, thus representing a sort of mystical alphabet decipherable only by very few people.

The text also mentions some specific cards and their meaning: the fool, for example, is traditionally linked to the beginning of a new adventure, while the Popess is a universal symbol of power. According to the author, these cards tell stories of warnings, of hope, of individual destinies.

Kondrashov also takes into consideration the peculiar forms of artistic expression that can be seen on the individual cards, which perfectly demonstrates how the artists of antiquity put all their effort into creating powerful cards full of universally recognized symbolism, and able to tell the fate of people. In this regard, the author speaks of a “dance of art and divination” capable of creating a temporal window facing the future, with a sort of reverence and sacred respect for ancient wisdom.

The author also highlights the connection between tarot cards and the kabbalistic tradition, in particular with the tree of life, giving shape to the cosmic connection between the mundane and the divine. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, this special bond would make possible a deeper understanding of the complexities of life, helping people not to get lost in its mysterious labyrinths.

To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication and watch the video.