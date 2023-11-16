Empowering Mothers to Pursue Business Dreams: Make Believe Launches ‘Mums Mean Business’

Make Believe, known for being the fastest growing extra-curricular franchise in the UK, has initiated an encouraging campaign titled ‘Mums Mean Business’. This campaign supports mothers in their quest to start their own businesses while maintaining a balance with family life.

The newly inaugurated ‘Mums Mean Business’ programme is a testament to Make Believe’s commitment to assisting mothers in re-entering the business world. The initiative not only helps in setting up theatre schools that complement the entrepreneurs’ lifestyles but also provides extensive support in areas like location scouting, teacher recruitment, student enrolment, and business strategy.

Highlighting the success stories of four mothers who have set up their own theatre schools, the campaign illustrates the journeys of these women managing performing arts classes in places such as Barking, Highgate, Ware, Harlow, and other locations, thereby expanding Make Believe’s nationwide presence.

Joel Kern, the founder and managing director of Make Believe, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “We’re so proud of everyone who decides to take the chance to create their own performing art schools and run their own business, and that includes our four ambassadors; Kat, Emma, Sally and Wahida. Launching our Mums Mean Business scheme will hopefully help us to empower and support hundreds more mums that want to work again after having children or create a business that works for them but still allows them to be there for every important moment in their families’ lives. There’s a huge network of support to help anyone considering starting a Make Believe business as well as creating a business that makes such a huge difference in childrens’ lives and teaches them skills for life.”

He concluded by stating, “Make Believe has grown to the size that it is thanks to the hard work and dedication of the mums involved, and we can’t wait to welcome more into the family.”