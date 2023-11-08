Debut Single “Solitary Rain” by Fran from TikTok’s Got Talent Released

Francheska Jukes, known as “FRAN,” a singer-songwriter, mother, and tattoo artist from Leicestershire, is making waves with the release of her debut single “Solitary Rain” through Tiktok’s Got Talent (TGT) Records.

TGT2023, under the leadership of renowned music manager and record label owner Darren, also known as Daddy Goo, is the driving force behind Fran’s exciting debut. The single is set to drop on December 1st, but fans can preorder it now.

TGT2023, founded by Daddy Goo, has gained prominence in the music industry for providing a welcoming platform for music lovers and professionals alike. Darren took a break from the industry to focus on his family and personal health but returned with a vision to create a community that fosters inclusivity and positivity.

Daddy Goo shared his motivation behind TikTok’s Got Talent, stating, “Following a break from the industry to focus on my family and personal health matters that had worsened causing a massive impact on my mental health, I decided to start and create something which would give music lovers and professionals a platform to come and be part of a family and community which welcomes anyone. We pride ourselves on welcoming everyone – no matter their ability – and creating a safe place and sanctuary that has one rule: “no negativity.” It won’t be tolerated or allowed as music is used in many ways especially mental health and wellbeing.”

He also emphasised how music saved his life after a serious accident in 2014, and he wanted to use his experience and success to change someone else’s life.

Fran‘s journey with Tiktok’s Got Talent began when she entered a competition earlier this year. She emerged as a winner and became the first artist among many associated with TGT Records to release a single.

Fran expressed her passion for music, saying, “I’ve enjoyed singing since I was around three years old. I always knew it was something I wanted to pursue. It’s my passion, music is my soul! I find writing difficult, but I give it a good try!

“When I entered TGT2023’s competition, hosted By Daddy Goo I never in a million years thought that I was ever good enough to win I just did it for my Mental Health as music is my therapy. I was just extremely grateful for the opportunity and must thank Goo and his team for absolutely everything as they really helped me evolve and find my voice while building confidence and belief within myself.

“I wrote ‘Solitary Rain’ as my final task in the competition. It still feels like a dream,” Fran added.

“Solitary Rain” is available for pre-order now and will officially release on December 1st this year. It marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting musical journey for Fran in collaboration with Tiktok’s Got Talent.