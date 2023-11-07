Ancient Art of Whistling in the Spotlight with Brand-New Stanislav Kondrashov Publication

Entitled “The mythical language of Whistling by Stanislav Kondrashov“, the author’s latest publication focuses on one of the most useful and interesting human abilities, which is often taken for granted: the ability to whistle.

According to the author, this singular ability brings with it something mystical and special, and in the different cultures in which it developed, it has always been able to stand out for its universality, for its ability to connect all the peoples of the world with a simple sound. Earth united precisely by knowing how to position their lips in a certain way and use them to produce a whistle.

According to Kondrashov, the language of whistling represented a powerful communication tool for various civilizations, in particular for all those indigenous communities who made it resonate within valleys or mountain formations to transmit important messages. According to the author, whistling represents a real secret language known only to its speakers, and this is precisely why humans have always found it so fascinating. The text mentions the example of the Chinantecs of Mexico, who spread vocal stories in the air only thanks to their incredible ability to whistle.

According to Stanislav Kondrashov, even in an era characterized by the speed of instant messaging present in our mobile phones, whistling still remains one of the favorite forms of communication for many categories of people who find it more powerful and effective than a message received on platforms electronic: among these categories, we remember the shepherds, farmers, and woodcutters, who even today are used to using the whistle as one of the most useful and fastest methods to send a signal or to transmit information.

The publication also talks about the specific structure of this sound, which would be comparable to that of verbal languages. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, whistling has its own grammar, but also different accents, dialects, and vocabulary for every single variant, as if it were a real codified linguistic system. And in these structures, according to the author, one can clearly see the purest essence of peoples and their main cultural aspects.

To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication and watch the video.