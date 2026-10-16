DAZN and VOXY Media House bring British Film Stars & Rock Royalty Together for Dubois vs Wardley 2

Tamer Hassan, Geoff Bell and Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno feature in three films combining cinema, comedy and boxing



WIGAN, UK. October 16th, 2026 – Creative film production company – Creative film production company VOXY Media House has once again been selected by global sports broadcaster DAZN to collaborate with its internal team on three promotional films for the Dubois vs Wardley 2 rematch this weekend!

The campaign brings together some of Britain’s most recognizable names from film, music and boxing through two entertainment led productions and a cinematic documentary.

The first film, The Butcher , stars MobLand and RocknRolla actor Geoff Bell as a former boxer turned London butcher. Inspired by British gangster cinema, the darkly comedic film builds towards a surprise appearance from Daniel Dubois. The second, Fight Therapy, stars The Football Factory and The Business actor Tamer Hassan as an unlikely motivational speaker helping boxing personalities recover from the first fight. Former world champions Tony Bellew and Carl Frampton feature alongside DAZN broadcast talent. Both films were scripted and directed by DAZN’s Will McMullen, alongside Executive Producer Adam Vessey, with VOXY leading their physical production.

From an initial phone call to wrapping both shoots, VOXY brought The Butcher and Fight Therapy together in just two weeks. The turnaround involved coordinating high-profile talent, assembling experienced crews, securing traditional London butcher’s shops and managing complex production logistics against the clock.

Ryan Connor, co-founder of VOXY Media House, said: “When we’re up against it, that’s when we come alive! Whether it’s knocking on butcher’s doors across London to use their gaff or pulling together a production at the last minute, we always find a way.

“The fight game is unpredictable, but that’s what makes it so exciting! None of this would be possible without our incredible crew and talent, alongside Will McMullen and Adam Vessey, who’ve trusted Joe and me to bring their colourful ideas to life for years.”



The third film is a separate cinematic documentary directed by VOXY co-founder Ryan Connor and shot by fellow co-founder and Director of Photography Joe Mitchinson, alongside DAZN Executive Producer Zac Shing and lead producer Josh Hoare. Revisiting the brutal first encounter round by round, the film combines interviews, cinematic reenactments and immersive POV sequences to bring audiences closer to the action.

It also features BRIT Award-winning Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno, who experienced the original fight as his first live boxing event. VOXY visited Serge at his Leicestershire home, alongside visits to Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley at their respective training camps to revisit the defining moments of their first encounter. The campaign continues the long-standing creative relationship between DAZN and VOXY Media House, with all three films releasing during fight week ahead of the rematch on 17 October, exclusively on DAZN. Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley will meet again on Saturday, 17 October 2026, at London’s O2 Arena, with the WBO World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The highly anticipated rematch will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view. All the films are now available to watch on DAZN platform and DAZN YouTube.

ENDS