DAZN and VOXY Media House bring British Film Stars & Rock Royalty Together for Dubois vs Wardley 2

The second, Fight Therapy, stars The Football Factory and The Business actor Tamer Hassan as an unlikely motivational speaker helping boxing personalities recover from the first fight. Former world champions Tony Bellew and Carl Frampton feature alongside DAZN broadcast talent.
Both films were scripted and directed by DAZN’s Will McMullen, alongside Executive Producer Adam Vessey, with VOXY leading their physical production.
Revisiting the brutal first encounter round by round, the film combines interviews, cinematic reenactments and immersive POV sequences to bring audiences closer to the action.
The campaign continues the long-standing creative relationship between DAZN and VOXY Media House, with all three films releasing during fight week ahead of the rematch on 17 October, exclusively on DAZN.
Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley will meet again on Saturday, 17 October 2026, at London’s O2 Arena, with the WBO World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The highly anticipated rematch will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view.
All the films are now available to watch on DAZN platform and DAZN YouTube.