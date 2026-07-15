Lambda Films delivers global launch film for Nations Championship in 14 days

LONDON, UK. July 15th, 2026 – London-based video production company – London-based video production company Lambda Films has partnered with the inaugural Nations Championship to deliver a video launch campaign in just 14 days from commission to final master. Created to introduce rugby’s newest international competition, the campaign captures the anticipation shared by supporters across twelve competing nations. Instead of focusing solely on the action on the pitch, the film celebrates the familiar rituals before kick-off, connecting fans across different continents and time zones through one shared moment.

Working directly with the Nations Championship team from the earliest stages of development, Lambda Films helped evolve the original concept into a cinematic narrative centred around a mysterious command centre, creating a visual thread that unified supporters around the world while reinforcing the tournament’s global scale.

The production brought together 21 actors, 15 locations and a bespoke command centre set at RAF Bentwaters. To deliver the campaign at pace, the team adopted an integrated production workflow, with post production embedded on set from day one. Footage was assembled as it came off camera, allowing the creative team to review sequences while filming continued, identify pickups before locations were struck and refine the film throughout production.

Director Alex Morris said: “We weren’t interested in changing the concept for the sake of it. Every creative decision had to make the story stronger. The command centre became the thread that connected the film and gave the campaign its own cinematic identity.”

The film also employed two distinct visual styles. Handheld camerawork, vintage Cooke Speed Panchro lenses and naturalistic lighting created an intimate, authentic feel for the fan sequences, while the command centre adopted a more controlled visual language through precise framing and carefully choreographed camera movement.

Murray Grindon, Content Director for the Nations Championship, added: “From the outset, our ambition was to create a launch campaign that captured the anticipation, excitement and global nature of the Nations Championship. Lambda understood that vision immediately. Their passion for production and collaborative approach helped shape the creative from the first conversations through to the finished film, making them a fantastic partner in bringing the campaign to life.”

