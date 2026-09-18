Ulrika Jonsson joins the Sober Awkward podcast

LONDON, UK. September 17th, 2026 – Sober Awkward is entering a new era as TV royalty Ulrika Jonsson joins Victoria Vanstone as co-host of the award-winning podcast, which has clocked up more than six million downloads worldwide.

Each week, the pair will get stuck into honest, funny and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about alcohol, sobriety and everything awkward that comes with it. Ulrika will be opening up about her life, her drinking and her own path to sobriety, alongside Victoria’s trademark honesty about the realities of life without booze.

Victoria Vanstone said: “I am ridiculously excited to welcome a fellow ex-boozer into the Sober Awkward family. Together, we’re here to laugh at the chaos, tell the truth about drinking and show that life without booze is not the end of the party. It might be where the good bit finally begins.”

Listeners can expect surprising confessions, plenty of laughter and the kind of brutally honest conversations women usually save for their closest friends.

Sober Awkward has welcomed an incredible line-up of guests, including Fatboy Slim, Lee Mack, Millie Mackintosh, TJ Power and loads more sober celebrities. The show has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading sobriety podcasts, but the message extends far beyond the microphone.

Ulrika Jonsson said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this podcast, following in the footsteps of others who have given up alcohol and shared their experiences. There’s something incredibly liberating about being able to talk honestly about alcohol, motherhood, relationships, mental health and all the messy bits in between, without judgement. If sharing some of my own experiences helps someone else feel a little less alone or a little more hopeful about changing their relationship with alcohol, that makes it all worthwhile.”

Sober Awkward also offers a supportive global community, retreats, courses, Apps and practical tools for anyone ready to change their relationship with alcohol.

Don’t miss the next episode of Sober Awkward, ‘Beer Goggles and Sober Sex’, out Monday 21st September. Ulrika and Victoria get very honest about drinking, attraction, intimacy and what happens to your sex life when the beer goggles finally come off. Expect oversharing, awkward confessions and absolutely no pretending. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.