For lenders, insurers and property businesses, understanding how climate hazards affect a property – today and over the coming decades – is increasingly important. Yet the information needed to assess that exposure is often fragmented across different datasets, providers and methodologies, making it costly and time-consuming to integrate into everyday decisions.

PropEco today announced the launch of its new Climate Risk API , designed to help property and financial services organisations overcome that challenge. The API provides instant access to current and future climate and environmental risk information for properties and locations across Great Britain through a single, straightforward integration.

Using just a Unique Property Reference Number (UPRN) or geographic coordinates, organisations can access detailed information covering current and future climate conditions, flood risk, coastal erosion, water stress, subsidence and wildfire. By bringing together multiple datasets and forward-looking assessments within a single API request, PropEco aims to significantly reduce the cost and complexity of incorporating climate risk information into existing systems and decision-making processes.

“Organisations shouldn’t have to become climate data specialists simply to understand the risks affecting their properties and portfolios,” said Chris Hardman, Director at PropEco. “We’ve designed the Climate Risk API to make that intelligence as easy to access and use as any other piece of property data – one property, one API request, and a clear view of the risks that could affect it now and in the future.”

The API has applications across a wide range of property and financial services activities. For insurers, it can support property-level risk screening during underwriting and help identify areas of exposure across portfolios. For lenders, applications include mortgage origination, valuation and assessments of how physical climate hazards could affect properties over the longer term. Property companies, investors and technology providers can also incorporate the data into their own applications, services and investment decisions.

PropEco processes and standardises data from multiple sources, providing climate and environmental indicators through a consistent, property-level response. This removes much of the time, cost and technical complexity involved in sourcing, integrating and maintaining datasets independently, allowing customers to focus on using the information rather than managing the underlying data.

A key feature of the Climate Risk API is its ability to provide forward-looking assessments, helping organisations understand not just the risks properties face today, but how their exposure could change over time.

The API includes future flood risk and coastal erosion assessments, enabling users to identify properties whose exposure could change substantially over the coming decades. According to the Environment Agency , more than six million properties in England are currently in areas at risk of flooding, and this is projected to increase to around eight million by mid-century. PropEco’s recent coastal erosion analysis identified tens of thousands of properties across Great Britain that could become exposed to coastal erosion by the middle or end of this century.

The API also provides information about significant historical wildfires around a property or location. With wildfire becoming an increasingly important consideration for property risk assessment in the UK and across Europe, these records offer valuable context for understanding previous wildfire activity and identifying locations that may warrant further investigation.

Hardman added: “A property can appear relatively low risk today but face a very different combination of hazards over the life of a mortgage or long-term investment. Our aim is to make that changing picture easier for organisations to understand and act on.”

The Climate Risk API forms part of PropEco’s growing suite of property and location intelligence products, enabling customers to combine climate risk assessments with other insights covering energy performance, environmental conditions, planning and property characteristics.