TELF AG, in its latest publication, delves into the pivotal role of green ferroalloys in the transformation of the Chinese economy and the development of a sustainable model that is gaining prominence in the raw materials sector.

The publication, titled “TELF AG discusses the role of green ferroalloys in transforming the Chinese economy,” initiates by highlighting the increasing number of Chinese companies operating in the ferroalloys sector seeking green certification for their production. It subsequently underscores the advantages and opportunities associated with the green transition within the realm of raw materials.

TELF AG elucidates that many contemporary steel producers are placing an emphasis on the ecological sustainability of ferroalloys, sometimes even mandating state certification. China has long been committed to fostering sustainable practices in ferroalloy production, establishing specific objectives to be achieved within a short timeframe. One such objective relates to the sustainability of ferroalloy companies and their capacity to deliver environmentally-friendly products produced through eco-sustainable methods. These certified companies are expected to constitute approximately 30% of the total within the next few years.

The publication then delves into the tangible benefits accruing to companies obtaining such certifications. These advantages encompass an enhanced reputation among stakeholders, strengthened capacity to offer sustainable products, and a notable transformation of their image both domestically and internationally. Additionally, companies can realise substantial resource savings.

Finally, TELF AG highlights an upcoming development in Inner Mongolia, where a silico manganese production plant will implement innovative technology to recycle waste gases from production—a clear indicator of the overarching shift toward sustainability permeating the entire Chinese raw materials sector.

For a more comprehensive understanding of these insights, readers are encouraged to peruse the full publication.