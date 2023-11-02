The Volvo China Open Makes a Comeback: A Star-Studded Player Lineup and an Eco-Friendly, Plastic Bottle-Free Setting Supported by Bluewater Hydration Solutions

The highly anticipated Volvo China Open is back, featuring a star-studded player field and a groundbreaking environmental initiative in partnership with Bluewater to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles on-site. Bluewater, a leading provider of innovative water purification solutions, will ensure safe and sustainable hydration for players, fans, and staff throughout the tournament, without contributing to plastic waste.

The Volvo China Open, the longest-running professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland and one of Asia’s premier golf events, is known for attracting elite players from around the world. This year’s edition is no exception, with 144 renowned golfers, including England’s Matt Killen, Hong Kong’s Matthew Cheung, Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla, Sweden’s Albin Johansson, and local Chinese stars like Zhang Lianwei and Kuang Yang, all confirmed to participate.

In addition to its stellar player lineup, this year’s Volvo China Open at the Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen distinguishes itself through its commitment to sustainability. In collaboration with Bluewater, the event organisers have taken a bold step by eliminating single-use plastic bottles from all tournament activities. Instead, Bluewater will provide its state-of-the-art hydration solutions, ensuring access to clean, healthy, and locally purified drinking water for players, staff, and spectators.

The decision to go plastic bottle-free aligns with Bluewater’s mission to offer sustainable alternatives that minimise environmental impact. With the global plastic pollution crisis reaching alarming levels, Bluewater provides a reliable solution that reduces plastic waste in landfills and oceans, contributing to the preservation of the planet for future generations.

“Bluewater is proud to contribute to the Volvo China Open’s efforts towards a more sustainable future. By eliminating single-use plastic bottles, the event sets an inspiring example for other sports tournaments to follow,” said Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Rittri, one of Sweden’s foremost environmental entrepreneurs. Mr. Rittri emphasized that Bluewater’s commitment to innovation and eco-conscious solutions will continue to drive positive change in fostering a sustainable sports industry.

The Volvo China Open, scheduled from November 2 – 5, promises thrilling golf action and signifies a significant milestone in environmental stewardship in China, where interest in golf has surged recently. Along with providing refill stations, Bluewater will offer bespoke, reusable stainless steel water bottles to players and caddies. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase Volvo China Open branded sustainable bottles for personal use and as souvenirs of this epic golf tournament.

Bluewater’s involvement builds on the company’s strong presence in the golf industry, with the Swedish innovator selected to deliver on-site hydration solutions at The Open and AIG Women’s Open from 2023 to 2025. Bluewater has also provided solutions for several DP World Tour events, including the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at England’s prestigious Wentworth Club. Most recently, Bluewater has been appointed as the Official Hydration Supplier to St Andrews Links, the Home of Golf, in Scotland.

Mr. Rittri urged everyone, from media and influencers to consumers, golf players, and sustainability champions, to support their mission of providing hydration alternatives that eliminate the need for single-use plastic bottles and transportation while raising awareness about the importance of reducing plastic waste in sports and beyond.

For updates and live coverage of the Volvo China Open, follow Bluewater’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Wechat (Search ID: Bluewater).