VitoEnergy Joins Forces with Payaca to Expedite Home Decarbonisation Efforts

VitoEnergy, at the forefront of renewable energy solutions in the UK, is delighted to unveil its partnership with Payaca, an innovator in CRM and field service management software. This partnership represents a crucial step for VitoEnergy in its ambition to broaden its operational reach and improve customer interactions through the adoption of Payaca’s Scale Program.

Guided by Owner/Director Patrick Wheeler, also a co-founder of Heat Geek, VitoEnergy has positioned itself as a leading entity in the heating and renewable energy industry, noted for its mastery in heat pump installations and dedication to green energy initiatives.

Beyond expanding the capacity of their direct team, VitoEnergy provides an MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) umbrella, offering extensive support services to installers of microgeneration systems, irrespective of their experience level. The ultimate objective is to aid in the decarbonisation of homes by empowering installers from diverse backgrounds.

Led by CEO Matt Franklin, Payaca is recognised for its dynamic approach to field service business software, specialising in CRM solutions designed for forward-thinking businesses in the field service realm. With a keen eye on the fast-evolving renewables market, including heat pumps, solar solutions, EV charge stations, and more, Payaca’s Scale Program is aimed at enhancing business workflows and promoting growth through custom software solutions and strategic business insights.

The partnership between VitoEnergy and Payaca is a testament to the harmonious blend of expertise and innovation. Payaca will craft bespoke systems and solutions for VitoEnergy, enabling the latter to optimise its operations, improve the customer experience, and accelerate its growth trajectory. The Scale Program will allow Payaca to thoroughly examine VitoEnergy’s business operations, identifying avenues for improved efficiency and strategies for scalable growth.

Patrick Wheeler, VitoEnergy’s Managing Director, commented on the partnership, “Our collaboration with Payaca is a game-changer. It aligns perfectly with our vision to scale our business while maintaining the highest standards in renewable energy solutions. Payaca’s expertise in creating customised CRM solutions will be instrumental in our growth journey, we have worked with many software companies over the years so have very clear goals and requirements.”

Matt Franklin, Payaca’s CEO, also conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are excited to work with VitoEnergy, a company that shares our ambition and commitment to excellence. Our Scale Program is designed to help businesses like VitoEnergy achieve remarkable growth, and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of this collaboration.”