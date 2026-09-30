Dunk & Grind Brings Coffee, Sauna, Cold Plunges and Music to Shoreditch on World Mental Health Day

LONDON, UK. September 29th, 2026 — Dunk & Grind returns to Shoreditch on Saturday 10 October, bringing its high-energy Saturday morning social to Kachette with an expanded programme combining music, coffee, sauna, cold plunges and social connection.

Taking place on World Mental Health Day, the event offers an alternative to traditional weekend socialising, bringing together wellness experiences and the atmosphere of a music-led social in a relaxed and inclusive setting.

Dunk & Grind is designed for people who want to live well without taking wellness too seriously. Guests can enjoy coffee, music and different experiences throughout the morning, whether they arrive with friends or come along to meet new people.

Jack, creator of Dunk & Grind, said: “Wellness doesn’t have to be so serious. Somewhere along the way, looking after yourself became another thing to optimise or show off.

“We wanted to create something different, bringing together people who want to live well without the pretence.

Dunk & Grind is about that space between wellness and having a great time. It’s a high-energy start to the weekend, built around good music, shared experiences and genuine connection.”

An expanded experience for October



Building on its previous London events, Dunk & Grind is introducing sauna alongside its existing cold plunges.

DJ Max Dupa will provide the soundtrack, with coffee served from 9:30am before the main event begins at 10am.

The format is deliberately flexible. Rather than following a structured programme, guests can move between the different experiences, enjoy the music and spend the morning socialising.

Introducing The Saturday Reset



The October edition also introduces The Saturday Reset, an exclusive pre-event collaboration with Haus of Spark.

Hosted by Kerry, the 45-minute experience combines headset-guided mindful movement, breath meditation and Soundpath™, an immersive sound experience. Beginning at 9am, the session offers a more grounded and introspective start to the morning before participants transition into the energy and social atmosphere of Dunk & Grind.

The Saturday Reset has a capacity of just 22 people and is available through a combined ticket that includes the full event. Its introduction coincides with World Mental Health Day, providing a timely opportunity to explore how movement, shared experiences and social connection can form part of everyday life.

Event information



Dunk & Grind takes place on Saturday 10 October 2026 at Kachette, Shoreditch.

The Saturday Reset begins at 9am, general doors and coffee open at 9:30am, and the main event runs from 10am until midday.

Standard tickets are currently £15, with combined Saturday Reset tickets available for £40. Prices increase to £20 and £45 respectively on 6 October.