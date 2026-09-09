The Cats Watched by Millions Online Are Descending on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, UK. September 7th, 2026 – The UK’s best-known feline social media stars will join thousands of cat lovers, experts, breeders, brands and rescue organisations at the NEC for the country’s biggest physical gathering of the cat community.

Cats rule the internet. Now they’re coming together in real life on the 12th September to turn online visibility into real-world impact.

Travis & Sigrid, Ragdoll Atticus, Bongo & Fifi, Harvey the Tux, Pearl & Louie, Pluto & Poppy, Teddy, George, Rio & Rupert, Milo & Maple, Ginger Cat Love, Bianca British Shorthair, Tabbygirlroo and Lady Lola & Her Boys will all be represented at The Cat Show Live 2026.

Between them, these creators have built social audiences running into the millions, while content featuring their cats has been viewed tens of millions of times around the world.

But behind the funny videos, adventures and online engagement is a community attempting to achieve something much bigger.

The Cat Show Live will bring together more than 6,000 cat lovers, alongside creators, breeders, veterinary and behaviour experts, brands and rescue organisations, with one thing in common: putting cats firmly in the spotlight.

And for some cats, greater visibility has never been more important.

More than 150,000 cats in need of homes enter UK shelters every year, while hundreds of thousands more live unowned across the country.

That is why rescue and welfare sits alongside celebration at the heart of The Cat Show Live.

Its dedicated Hope Alley brings rescue organisations face-to-face with thousands of potential supporters, while the wider #Rescue100 crowdfunder campaign and free national Rescue Directory aim to give cats looking for homes and the organisations caring for them a bigger platform throughout the year.

Cats in need don’t just need sympathy. They need visibility.

The Cat Show Live believes the extraordinary reach of the modern cat community and bringing everyone together under one roof can help provide it.

Samantha Marsh, Co-Founder of The Cat Show Live, said: “We are so proud of what we’ve built at The Cat Show Live, bringing together every incredible aspect of the cat community, including our fantastic ambassadors and meowfluencers. Millions of people follow these cats, share their stories and genuinely feel part of their lives.

“There is so much love for cats in this country. We want to harness some of that energy and create greater understanding, better ownership and more visibility for the cats and organisations that need it most.”

The Cat Show Live takes place at the NEC Birmingham on Saturday 12 September 2026, bringing together more than 6,000 visitors, hundreds of cats and representatives from across the UK cat community. Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended at www.thecatshowlive.co.uk.