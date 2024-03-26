Brighton’s Newest Retail Gem: Lucy and Yak Concept Store by Miranda Loveluck-Taplin

The eagerly anticipated concept store for Lucy and Yak opens its doors today in Brighton, showcasing a stunning exterior and interior design crafted by Miranda Loveluck-Taplin from No13 Interior Design. Located on the vibrant Ship Street, the store is set to become a focal point for both fashion enthusiasts and interior design aficionados.

Miranda Loveluck-Taplin has ingeniously designed the store to foster an engaging and sensory shopping journey, reflecting Lucy and Yak’s ethos of fun and discovery. The store’s layout and decor invite customers into a narrative-rich space where every element tells a story.

Featuring lofty ceilings, an open concept design, and abundant natural light, the store provides an ideal backdrop for showcasing Lucy and Yak’s products. The carefully chosen colour palette of subdued oranges and pinks, along with thoughtful details like the sunrise-inspired wall art, greenery, and mood lighting, all contribute to a 70s-inspired ambiance. The commitment to sustainability is evident in the choice of eco-friendly materials throughout the store.

The concept behind Lucy and Yak’s Brighton store is to offer more than just a shopping destination; it’s a place for inspiration, learning, and community engagement, with interactive features and frequent workshops.

Reflecting on the project, Miranda remarked, “My design studio began this project 4 weeks to the day, and I am immensely proud of what can be achieved in such a short amount of time. I feel we have taken the brand to a new level where it will appeal to a wider range of shoppers.”

Lucy and Yak’s innovative approach to retail, combined with Miranda Loveluck-Taplin’s design expertise, has culminated in a concept store that is sure to redefine shopping experiences in Brighton, anchored by a commitment to creativity and eco-consciousness.