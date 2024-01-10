GS Verde Group Joins JP Jenkins’ Secondary Market Trading

GS Verde Group Limited has commenced trading on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform.

Trading of GS Verde Group shares (www.gsverde.group) has now commenced on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The company, with its head office at The Maltings, East Tyndall Street in Cardiff and additional branches in Bristol and Dublin, is incorporated in England and Wales, under the registration number 15101725 at Companies House.

The successful completion of the seven-figure fundraising has positioned the Group at a post-money valuation of £9m on the JP Jenkins platform. JP Jenkins is renowned as the UK’s oldest secondary market, providing a trading arena for shares of prominent brands like Dyson and Weetabix, as well as for football clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.

A multi-disciplinary M&A advisory firm, the GS Verde Group specialises in guiding companies through corporate transactions such as business sales (inclusive of Trade Sale, Management Buy-Out, and Employee Ownership structures), acquisitions, investment raises, and corporate re-organisations.

The firm’s unique approach integrates Law, Finance, Tax, and Communications to offer comprehensive ‘one team’ advisory support to businesses.

As an award-winning and rapidly growing company, the GS Verde Group has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic demand. With a workforce of around 90 employees across various professional and support roles in Cardiff, Bristol, and Dublin, the Group has been recognised as leading Dealmakers in 2022 and 2023. The company aims to further its growth both nationally and internationally, through additional strategic acquisitions and technological investments, particularly in its proprietary software platform, AR:Deals.

JP Jenkins is a platform for trading in shares of unlisted or unquoted companies, facilitating the buying and selling of equity on a matched bargain basis. Operating under the trading name InfinitX Limited, it is an Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN950991).

Shareholders can trade these securities via their stockbroker, with trades executed at levels where JP Jenkins can match buyers and sellers. Trading and limit setting are available during standard business hours through a UK-regulated stockbroker.

Details on the indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BNTZFL29) and transaction history are accessible at https://jpjenkins.com/company/gs-verde-group/.

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins, commented: “At JP Jenkins corporate advisors are a core part of our ecosystem in supporting private companies in liquidity and secondary market solutions. GS Verde’s admission demonstrates how our platform can not only support growth companies, but in turn support a multi-discipline M&A advisory business such as GS Verde in their own growth ambitions too. We are delighted to be able to support GS Verde with their own liquidity solution from today.”

Nigel Greenaway, Co-Founder and CEO of GS Verde Group, stated: “We are delighted to be trading on the prestigious JP Jenkins platform, joining such a wealth of household names in doing so. There has been overwhelming interest in our business, and this step to join the secondary market, allowing private investment into our business is a milestone step in our journey. The investment will allow us to grow through strategic acquisition in certain areas of the UK, as well as to add firepower to our dealmaking teams in Wales, the Southwest of England and Ireland. We can also accelerate our investment into AR:Deals, GS Verde’s own proprietary technology.”