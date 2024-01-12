‘Gold Standard’ Financial Adviser 3.0 Conference Returns in 2024 with High-Profile Speakers

The much-anticipated Adviser 3.0 conference is slated to make a grand return in 2024 at Magazine London on 16th May, promising an extended and enhanced experience from 9am to 10pm. The event will feature a keynote and Q&A with esteemed entrepreneur Deborah Meaden and the UK debut live appearance of Gino Wickman, author of ‘Traction’ and a renowned business growth expert. A host of top-tier industry speakers will also grace the event.

The 2024 edition of the conference is set to be a dynamic day of energy, excellence, and engagement. Attendees can look forward to a mix of inspiring talks, engaging interviews, captivating technology demonstrations, and interactive discussions, aimed at introducing new ideas and challenging the status quo.

In addition to Deborah Meaden and Gino Wickman, the event will feature prominent industry figures including Abraham Okusanya, CEO of Timeline; Ola Abdul, CEO of Fundment; Heather Hopkins, founder of Next Wealth; Stephen Gazard, Head of Distribution at Quilter; Martin Jennings, CEO of Parmenion; Cathi Harrison, CEO of Verve Group; Richard Rowney, CEO of Nucleus; and Victoria Sena, COO of Six Degrees, among others. More speakers are expected to be announced soon.

This year, the conference has been extended to accommodate an action-packed agenda, offering plenty of networking opportunities and an exhilarating after-party with DJs and performers, including TV Presenter Toby Anstis.

The Adviser 3.0 2024 conference will also feature a comprehensive digital program of webinars, debates, and tech demos throughout the year.

For more information on tickets and the digital program, visit https://adviser3point0.co. Standard Financial Adviser tickets are priced at £395+VAT, with a limited number of Early Bird tickets available at £245+VAT.

Abraham Okusanya, CEO of Timeline, commented on the conference’s distinctiveness: “There are indeed several good events for Financial Advisers in the UK, but we aim to break away from the conventional mould. We want to offer something fresh, fun and disruptive: something that challenges the norms within an industry ripe for positive transformation. Adviser 3.0 promises an unparalleled experience, as attested by our attendees. It’s a day out of the office that’s genuinely worth it!”

Dirk Groenwold, Client Care, SA, describes the 2023 event: “Great speakers, subject matter and well organised. World class event. Well worth the 11 hour flight!”

John Bell, Carbon Financial Partners Limited, adds: “Adviser 3.0 is the gold standard we should aim for, more than worth the ticket price (& travels). A tasty blend of optimistic prognostication, authentic challenge with a double shot of the latest and greatest tech; all delivered with a smile by the dynamos of our industry.”

Aleks Sasin, Navigatus, agrees: “One of the best events I have ever attended. Thank you to the Timeline team and all their guests for all the inspiration, motivation and positivity. We are the Change Agents..”

Launched in 2023 by Abraham Okusanya, CEO and founder of Timeline, the Adviser 3.0 conference aims to spotlight innovation and technology in the financial advice sector. The previous year’s event, headlined by Baroness Karren Brady & Seth Godin, received universally positive feedback, setting the stage for an even larger event in 2024.