US Founders Odille and Steve Remmert Celebrate the Success of ‘The Remmert Method™’

Odille and Steve Remmert, the dynamic duo behind ‘The Remmert Method™’, are celebrating a remarkable year of success. In 2023, their innovative psychotherapy coaching enterprise not only achieved six-figure business status but also made a significant impact on high-profile entrepreneurs, including Peter Szabo. Specialising in their unique approach, the couple has successfully helped 32 one-to-one clients over the past year, overcoming unconscious limiting beliefs and spurring major positive shifts in both personal and professional lives.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, ‘The Remmert Method™’ stands out with its groundbreaking 90-Day 1-2-1 Programme, which combines psychotherapy techniques and neuroscience. This comprehensive coaching initiative has been instrumental in dissolving unconscious limiting beliefs through brain chemistry exercises, enabling coaches and entrepreneurs to elevate their business ventures. The program addresses common issues like Imposter Syndrome, fear of rejection, and procrastination, rooted in negative childhood experiences. It also provides clients with coping strategies to maintain progress during life’s challenges.

The transformative power of ‘The Remmert Method™’ is evidenced in Odille Remmert’s personal journey. From a struggling actress and unsuccessful business owner in Gloucester, Odille turned her life around after embracing brain chemistry change and meeting Steve at a seminar in Oklahoma.

Developed by the couple through extensive study and personal development, including Steve’s psychotherapy training and Odille’s Neuroscience Harvard X Certification, ‘The Remmert Method™’ has proven its effectiveness in fostering positive change for its clients worldwide.

Subsequently, Odille and Steve Remmert have penned the acclaimed book “Change What Happened to You: How to Use Neuroscience to Get the Life You Want by Changing Your Negative Childhood Memories,” available on Amazon and Audible. Launched on April 13th 2022, the book has received rave reviews, earning a stellar 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

The co-founders say: “We believe empowering just one coach or entrepreneur can create a world-changing ripple effect. That is our driving force – to empower 1,000 coaches and entrepreneurs improving their own businesses, in turn transforming 1,000,000 lives through our coaching, courses, and live events.”

Entrepreneur Peter Szabo, a testament to the method’s effectiveness, shares: “I finally understood and figured out why I was self-sabotaging, felt like an imposter and a fraud, why certain things took forever and crazy, fluctuating income rollercoasters… When I finally worked with Steve, my day-to-day anxiety levels dropped, my heath got better, my business grew by 25% in a single month and I can’t say enough good things about Steve!”

For more information on ‘The Remmert Method™’ and to explore their range of books and coaching options, visit www.theremmertmethod.com or email odille@theremmertmethod.com.