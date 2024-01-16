Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s Significant Role in L&Q Food Bank Programme Celebrated

need during the festive season. This initiative is in line with Jigsaw’s ongoing mission to deliver impactful social value and contribute positively to the community.

In their partnership with L&Q, Jigsaw Conferences Ltd funded the provision of food boxes to vulnerable residents displaced from their homes, ensuring they had access to essential nutrition during challenging times.

Thanks to Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s support, the Lewington Food Bank was able to assist 50 local families with larger food hampers, a critical aid during the cost of living crisis, offering not just nourishment but also a symbol of hope and community support.

Mandy Kaur of Jigsaw Conferences Ltd commented, “We are deeply honoured to have played a part in such a vital community effort. Our collaboration with L&Q is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations come together to tackle the challenges faced by those in our communities.”

Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s involvement in the Food Bank initiative demonstrates the company’s broader commitment to social responsibility, mirroring its core principles and belief in the significance of united efforts.