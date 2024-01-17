VitrA Tiles Inducted into World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network

Eczacıbaşı Group’s VitrA Tiles has been celebrated for its groundbreaking use of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, achieving the distinction of being the first ceramics producer in the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network. This honor underscores VitrA’s role as a pioneer in 4IR implementation.

VitrA Tiles, the premier ceramics branch of Türkiye’s Eczacıbaşı Group, has been welcomed into the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN), acknowledged as a Factory Lighthouse amongst 21 new entrants. This induction into the World Economic Forum’s initiative recognises VitrA as a leader in the realm of innovative manufacturing.

During the Davos Summit on January 15, 2024, speeches were delivered by Atalay Gümrah and Hasan Pehlivan, the CEOs of Eczacıbaşı Group and VitrA Tiles, respectively. They focused on the importance of integrating Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies into their production networks and the impact of technology-enhanced operations.

This achievement is particularly significant as VitrA Tiles stands as the first in the ceramic tile sector to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum for its adept use of 4IR technologies.

Innovation and Growth in the Face of Adversity

Atalay Gümrah, the CEO of Eczacıbaşı Holding, shared his excitement about this recognition, stating, “We are thrilled that our Bozüyük Production Facility has been selected as one of GLN’s Factory Lighthouses, in recognition of the leadership we have shown in deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Amid disruptions in manufacturing due to climate change, economic fluctuations, and geopolitical crises affecting energy prices in Türkiye, this recognition highlights our strategy of viewing these challenges not as obstacles but as catalysts for further innovation and growth, employing 4IR to boost our operational competitiveness.”

The GLN is an assembly of manufacturing leaders who have masterfully applied 4IR technologies to transform their factories, value chains, and business models, reaping significant financial and operational rewards. The Factory Lighthouses represent the pinnacle of how innovations in manufacturing have improved performance and enabled adaptation to market volatility.

Remarkable Gains from Digital Transformation Initiatives

The Bozüyük site of VitrA Tiles, focusing on intelligent process and production controls as part of its digital transformation strategy, achieved a 19% uplift in Overall Equipment Effectiveness, a 56% reduction in scrap, a 14% decrease in energy consumption, and a 43% increase in the usage of recycled materials over the past year.

Hasan Pehlivan, CEO of VitrA Tiles, reflecting on this success, remarked, “While our solutions might be unique, the challenges we face are global, and we recognise the need for a global community to address these issues. The future of manufacturing is about uniting the global community to tackle significant challenges. I am confident in the GLN’s contribution to this journey, and I am excited about this latest World Economic Forum initiative.”

Global Manufacturing Revolution Driven by AI and Machine Learning

In an era of swift technological advancement, growing geopolitical tensions, and escalating climate change concerns, members of the Global Lighthouse Network are leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to enhance their productivity and sustainability. Through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, these Lighthouse factories are at the forefront of a global manufacturing revolution. Impressively, 85% of Lighthouse factories reported less than a 10% decline in revenue during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating resilience that surpassed most other manufacturers.

These Lighthouse factories are setting a new precedent in global manufacturing influence, integrating innovative solutions across their networks, paving the way for a sustainable future and heralding a new era of transformative, lasting change. This strategic focus on innovation is redefining the manufacturing industry, underscoring the vital role of advanced technology in meeting the global challenges of today.