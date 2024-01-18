Transform Your Business with the Operations Mastery “Accelerator” Workshop

Small business owners and entrepreneurs, gear up for a significant shift in your operational skills at the upcoming “Accelerator” workshop.

Scheduled for Wednesday, 31 January, at the beautiful Ardoe House in Royal Deeside, this one-day intensive session is your gateway to business expansion and triumph.

A Tale of Expansion and Prospects Imagine this: a small business proprietor, balancing a myriad of tasks, pushing to elevate their venture amid intense competition and market obstacles. This familiar situation can radically change with the correct knowledge and tools. And that is precisely what the Accelerator programme provides – an avenue for small business owners to transform their trajectory towards triumph and efficiency.

Workshop Highlights:

Expert Mentorship: Guided by Brenda Hector and Deborah McCombie, acclaimed in the realms of business growth coaching and marketing.

Thorough Coursework: Emphasising crucial aspects – Marketing, Sales/Business Development, Service Delivery, and Finance.

Interactive Approach: Involves video tutorials, quizzes, collaborative tasks, and practical assignments.

Customised Approaches: Craft your business’s vision, mission, cultural values, and organisational structure.

Why Should You Attend? According to “Small Business Statistics 2023: An Overview of the Market,” only a third of small businesses manage to persevere for over 10 years. This workshop is designed to revamp this trend! Focusing on operational proficiency, entrepreneurs can establish enduring, scalable businesses that not just endure but excel.

Investment and Enrolment

The investment is £300+VAT.

Limited spaces are available for this workshop.

Enrol by January 26, 2024, to secure your spot

Visit the Operations Mastery Workshop website for more information and to enrol.

For more details, contact Brenda at brendahector@actioncoach.com or Deborah at deborah@dxdmedia.co.uk.

Embark on your journey of business transformation with us. Your route to operational brilliance begins here.