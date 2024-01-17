Koton Joins Global Leaders at UN Climate Change Conference COP28

Renowned for its standing in the ready-to-wear industry, Koton marked its presence at the COP28 event in Dubai. The panel was graced by key figures including Yılmaz Yılmaz, Chairman of Koton; Şahika Ercümen, the face of Koton’s Respect for Water Collection; Anthony Leiserowitz of Yale University’s Climate Change Communication Department; and Burak Kuyan, CEO of Galata Wind Energy.

Koton, a trailblazer among Türkiye’s fashion brands, is actively engaged in initiatives focusing on gender equality and sustainability.

Yılmaz Yılmaz, Chairman of Koton’s Board of Directors, has been a driving force in the company’s escalating sustainability efforts. Speaking at the “Story of Us” panel at COP28, he highlighted Koton’s initiatives, “In 2020, we launched our sustainability manifesto titled ‘Respect for Life,’ comprising four key elements: Respect for Our World, Society, People, and Business.

‘Respect for Our World’ has seen us become the first Turkish retail brand to join the ‘Better Cotton’ initiative in Türkiye. In 2022, about 25% of our products were from sustainable sources, and we’re aiming to raise this to 50% by 2025 through Better Cotton. This shift is projected to save around 8 million cubic meters of water, reduce chemical use by 5 tons, and boost cotton production efficiency by about 1100 tons by 2025. This translates to enough cotton for an additional 4 million T-shirts,” he explained.

“72% OF OUR EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN”

Yılmaz further noted, “Under ‘Respect for Society,’ our ‘Handmade’ Collection is a significant initiative. Started in 2016, it employs women in Southeastern Anatolia for tasks often done cheaper by machines. This project has reached 6,000 women in disadvantaged conditions so far.

‘Respect for People’ focuses on an equal, inclusive culture valuing diversity. Approximately 72% of our staff at Koton Group are women, with women constituting 54% of our managers. Supporting women’s initiatives in all life aspects is a priority. As part of our commitment to being a women-friendly company, we are signatories of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles and were awarded the Great Place To Work certification in 2023.”

“SUSTAINABILITY IS A MAJOR CHALLENGE FOR TÜRKİYE”