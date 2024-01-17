VitrA Earns Prestigious Spot in World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network

VitrA Tiles, Eczacıbaşı Group’s distinguished ceramics division, has been honoured with induction into the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). This accolade, awarded by the World Economic Forum, recognises VitrA as a Factory Lighthouse, joining 21 other new members celebrated for leading manufacturing innovation.

At the award ceremony on January 15, 2024, during the Davos Summit, Eczacıbaşı Group CEO Atalay Gümrah and VitrA Tiles CEO Hasan Pehlivan detailed the impactful role of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies in their operations. They emphasized how these innovations have bolstered performance, enabling them to overcome volatility and achieve comprehensive success.

VitrA Tiles stands out as the first ceramic tile company to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum for its pioneering use of 4IR technologies.

Atalay Gümrah, Group CEO of Eczacıbaşı Holding, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled that our Bozüyük Production Facility has been selected as one of GLN’s Factory Lighthouses, in recognition of the leadership we have shown in deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Facing disruptions in manufacturing from climate change, a volatile financial landscape, and geopolitical crises that have led to fluctuating energy prices, particularly in Türkiye, this recognition underscores how we looked at these challenges not as setbacks, but as catalysts for further innovation and growth, harnessing 4IR to enhance our operational competitiveness.”

VitrA Tiles’ Bozüyük site has seen notable achievements through its digital transformation roadmap, focusing on intelligent process and production controls. Remarkably, the site has reported a 19% increase in Overall Equipment Effectiveness, a 56% decrease in scrap, a 14% decrease in energy consumption, and a 43% increase in the use of recycled content last year.

Hasan Pehlivan, CEO of VitrA Tiles, commented, “While our solutions might be unique, the challenges we face are global and we recognize the value of a global community in solving global challenges. The future of manufacturing is not about just one company, or one sector, or a single country, but about bringing the global community together to address major challenges. I believe the GLN has much to contribute to this journey, and I welcome this excellent latest initiative from the World Economic Forum.”

Lighthouse factories are adopting AI and machine learning to revolutionise production, demonstrating significant impacts in advanced AI applications. Notably, 85% of these factories experienced less than a 10% revenue loss during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to only 14% of other manufacturers.