Furniture Industry’s Global Convergence: “Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul”

Following a successful 2023, with the global furniture industry amassing around $740 billion, attention is now turning to the International Istanbul Furniture Fair, taking place from January 23 to 28. This prestigious event, a traditional and esteemed gathering in the sector, is poised to attract 200,000 professionals from all over the world.

The international furniture industry is preparing for the International Istanbul Furniture Fair (IIFF2024), set to occur from January 23 to 28. Organised jointly by TUYAP Fair Organisation Group and Mos Fair Organisation, and supported by the Furniture Associations Federation (MOSFED), the event is expected to host 200,000 industry experts from 200 countries. The fair, taking place at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center, will feature over a thousand companies, representing 3,000 brands.

Known as a significant event in the furniture industry, the fair, under the theme “Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul,” aims to display the newest 2024 designs from a variety of product groups to its attendees.

“We continue to produce with over 45,000 manufacturers”

“In an industry that consistently shows growth each year, our priority is to offer the best products possible. This has made us one of the top furniture manufacturers worldwide. With more than 45,000 manufacturers, we maintain production across all product categories. Producing strong, quality designs, we connect with our stakeholders through IIFF and demonstrate our industry strengths. We invite the entire industry to our fair, where we will unveil the furniture trends for 2024,” said Ahmet Güleç, President of MOSFED, the supporter of IIFF and a significant figure in the Turkish furniture industry.

“We organise one of the world’s largest furniture fairs”

İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager of Tuyap Fairs Organisation, commented on IIFF’s global relevance, saying:

“Organising a fair at multiple locations in our industry is a globally unique undertaking. Tuyap has adeptly managed the third iteration of IIFF at both the Tuyap Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center, ensuring all is ready. We are hosting one of the most extensive furniture fairs globally. Our contribution to enhancing both national and industry export figures is significant. At IIFF2024, we will bring together 200,000 business figures from various countries with 3,000 brands, through our international offices and network. We cordially invite all interested to join us at this prominent industry event in Istanbul.”

Encouraging a Dynamic Space for New Business Connections

ResearchAndMarkets’ figures show the global furniture market, which closed 2023 with $739.44 billion, is expected to increase to $935.9 billion by 2027. Türkiye, with its annual production worth $12 billion, is set to host its international partners. The IIFF will feature an array of furniture including modern modular, luxury, beds and bases, baby and children’s, youth room, garden, office-school furniture, and accessories.

IIFF2024, planned to run for six days, will organise its exhibition halls at the Istanbul Fair Center and Tuyap Fair and Congress Center, segmented by product types. This layout will enable visitors to explore an extensive range of products in depth. Moreover, the fair is designed to create a dynamic atmosphere that is conducive to forming new business alliances.